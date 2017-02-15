Now that we know the Seahawks will not be penalized by the NFL for not disclosing a knee injury to Richard Sherman, it’s a good time to review what the team may have to work with in the upcoming draft, set for April 27-29.

We can’t yet say for certain, though, exactly which picks Seattle will have since compensatory selections awarded for losing unrestricted free agents last spring have yet to be set. Those will be announced at some point during the NFL league meetings in Phoenix March 26-29, at which time the entire seven-round draft order will be set.

Conventional wisdom is Seattle will likely get a third-rounder for losing linebacker Bruce Irvin and a fifth-rounder for offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy (OvertheCap.com is a good source for info on this), with the losses of Russell Okung and Brandon Mebane canceled out by Seattle’s signing of the likes of J’Marcus Webb and Bradley Sowell.

What we do know is that the Seahawks should have seven picks, if not one in each round.

Here’s a review.

FIRST ROUND

The Seahawks have their own pick at No. 26. The Seahawks have had just one No 26 pick in their history, taking center Chris Spencer there in 2005. Seattle also went into last year’s draft with the No. 26 pick before trading it to Denver, moving down to No. 31 to take Germain Ifedi while getting an additional third-rounder, which it used to take tight end Nick Vannett.

SECOND ROUND

We now know for sure that Seattle will have its own pick in the second round and will not have to forfeit it due to the Sherman injury situation. The pick would be No. 58 overall. Seattle has picked No. 58 just three times and not since 1981. Its best pick at No. 58 was its first — running back Sherman Smith in the first draft Seattle had in 1976.

THIRD ROUND

Seattle will have its own pick, the 26th in the round and No. 90 overall. Seattle’s had the 90th pick just once, that coming last year when the Seahawks took running back C.J. Prosise.

And as noted, the Seahawks could/should also have an additional third-round pick as compensation for losing Irvin. That would come somewhere after the 96th overall pick.

FOURTH ROUND

Seattle does not have a fourth-round pick, having dealt it during the draft last year to New England in the trade that allowed the Seahawks to take defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson in the fifth round (the teams also exchanged seventh-round picks, Seattle dealing No. 225 overall and getting No. 243, which turned into receiver Kenny Lawler).

FIFTH ROUND

Seattle will not have a pick in this round as punishment for violating no-contact rules during OTAs last year, a penalty announced in September. And as noted earlier, Seattle will get another as compensation for losing Sweezy, which is expected to be in the fifth round.

SIXTH ROUND

Seattle has its own pick in the sixth round, but exactly where that will be won’t be known until the comp picks are set in the earlier rounds. As of now it would be No. 184ish.

SEVENTH ROUND

Finally, the Seahawks had been set for two picks in the seventh round — Carolina’s, which is the eighth pick in that round, via a trade two years ago for receiver Kevin Norwood; and their own, which would be the 26th in the round.

However, Seattle traded a conditional seventh-round pick in September to Oakland for linebacker Dewey McDonald. Those conditions were apparently met, so Seattle will have to give a pick to the Raiders. The assumption is that it is Seattle’s own pick that is headed to the Raiders but that has not been confirmed. That would obviously be optimum since Seattle’s own pick is lower than the one from Carolina.

As we also know, the Seahawks always make some moves of some kind involving their draft picks — they have made 35 trades involving draft choices (both on draft day, or before) since 2010, when John Schneider took over as general manager.

Many of Schneider’s trades have been to move down in the draft to acquire more picks — the Seahawks have had at least eight picks in every draft since 2010 and at least nine in all but one draft since then.

For now, the Seahawks know they won’t have to worry about losing their second. What the whole thing will look like come April remains to be determined.