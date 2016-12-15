The Seahawks have become known during the Pete Carroll era for hitting their stride in the second half of the year. But this season, they’ve hit the wall two of the past three weeks. Seattle will need to move past it quickly with the Rams coming to town Thursday night.

The November and December Seahawks steamroller of past seasons has become a roller-coaster this year.

A team that’s become known during the Pete Carroll era for hitting its stride in the second half of the year has instead uncharacteristically hit the wall two of the past three weeks.

The first crash, a 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Nov. 27, was dismissed as a blip due in part to a handful of injuries.

But then, after a 40-7 win over Carolina appeared to show that all was still well, came a 38-10 thud at Green Bay, the worst loss for the Seahawks since 2010.

So was it the grass surface, on which Seattle is 0-3-1 this season? The road, where Seattle is 2-4-1 this year? A wake-up call, as Richard Sherman called it? Or was it a disturbing sign that maybe this year is going to be different than the past few seasons?

The Seahawks didn’t have much time (or desire) to bat around those theories this week as they had to prepare for their annual Thursday night appearance against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field at 5:25 p.m.

But they also indicated to a man that they expect the roller-coaster to start heading back up immediately.

“I ain’t thinking about it,” middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said of the loss to Green Bay, which was the first time since he joined the team in 2012 that Seattle lost a game by more than 10 points.

“I’m thinking about the Rams. Because as soon as we beat the Rams, it’s going to be so far out of my memory. So we beat the Rams and end the season how we want to end the season then it’s a game that we don’t even have to remember.”

Seattle also has a lot to play for Thursday night. A win will give the Seahawks the NFC West title for the third time in four years and fourth time since Carroll arrived in 2010.

It was that reward and what it could mean for the future — at least one home playoff game — that Carroll preferred to emphasize this week.

“It’s a very important game,” he said. “A championship attempt for us in every way. We have prepared like it and we expect to play like that.”

Asked Wednesday if the Seahawks had been able to easily move past the loss at Green Bay, Carroll said, “I don’t think there’s any question we were able to do that.”

Certainly, in most respects the Seahawks could hardly have asked for a more favorable opponent to face to get back on track.

The Rams fired coach Jeff Fisher on Monday in the wake of their eighth loss in their last nine games, are ranked last in the NFL in total offense, are starting a rookie quarterback in Jared Goff, who will be making just his fifth career start, and are ranked 30th in the NFL in turnover differential at minus-11.

Conversely, the Rams have won three in a row against the Seahawks, including a 9-3 win over Seattle on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles that was one of six times this year that the Seahawks have been held to one offensive touchdown or less.

“This is a defense that’s pretty stacked, the one that always gives us trouble,” offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. “We have to be on it this week.”

Seattle’s offense was staggeringly off of it last week, committing six turnovers — as many as any Seahawks team since 1995 — with Russell Wilson throwing a career-high five interceptions.

While the Seahawks expect a bounce-back performance from Wilson, it would also be no surprise if they emphasize Thomas Rawls and the running game even more. Rawls was one of the few bright spots in the loss at Green Bay with 67 yards on 12 carries, and the Seahawks know if they are to go far in the playoffs they will need to be able to rely on the running game.

Mostly, though, Carroll wants to see the Seahawks again looking like themselves.

Carroll had no real answers to how a team that could look so bad against Tampa Bay could look so good against Carolina and then so bad again against Green Bay. He mostly hopes it’s a question that stops needing to be asked.

“We’re going to do the same things that we know how to do, like getting back on course and see if that doesn’t play well for us as we start this final run,” he said. “I don’t know what we learned from it (the last three-game stretch). The games seem totally different and unique in their own right and the issues and stuff like that were unique to those games. We’ll see what happens. It’s an important next step we take, and our guys are really pumped up about taking care of business.”