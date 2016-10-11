Falcon players Devonta Freeman and Mohamed Sanu accompanied Russell Wilson on his weekly visit of Seattle Children's Hospital Tuesday. Seattle WR Tyler Lockett was also part of the group.

Since arriving in Seattle in 2012, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made a weekly ritual of visiting patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital on Tuesdays during the season — the day of the week the team has off from practice.

This Tuesday, Wilson was able to take a few special guests — Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman and receiver Mohamed Sanu — who were in town with the Falcons having decided to come straight to Seattle and practice here this week after winning at Denver on Sunday. Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett also was part of the group. Wilson Tweeted a picture of the group with the caption “The Game of Life is way bigger than the game of football.”

Wilson got to know Freeman when each played in the Pro Bowl last January — Wilson threw one of his three touchdowns passes in the game to Freeman, a play that helped Wilson win honors as Offensive MVP. Wilson and Sanu got to know each other when they trained together before the 2012 draft at IMG Academy.

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn, who was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014, decided it would be better for the team to come straight to Seattle to prepare for the game instead of making a flight back to Atlanta from Denver and then another later in the week from Atlanta to Seattle. The Falcons will also practice outdoors at the University of Washington to get further acclimated to the surroundings.

While the Seahawks each year also have a handful of long trips, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he has never been tempted to stay back east (and it’s worth noting this year that Seattle does not have two straight road games that are more than an hour’s time zone difference).

“We’ve learned to travel and we’re okay about it,” Carroll said. “I think the familiarity of home and just staying here for us has worked out best just over the years. We take the long trips and we’re real accustomed to that. We’ve done enough of it over a really long period of time now, you’re talking 15 years or 20 years it feels like that we’ve been doing it, so we know the expectations of it and I think the mentality of it. I know some teams choose to do that and works out for them, and sometimes it doesn’t. We know what we’re doing.”

