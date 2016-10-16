Three observations after the Seahawks' 26-24 win over the Falcons, a game that had a little bit of everything.

1. The Seahawks can border on the absurd, but they are so hard to vanquish.

It was a crazy and wild and thrilling game. The Seahawks looked on the brink of defeat and also on the brink of internal collapse. There were blowups on the sideline and blown coverages on defense and struggles on offense.

And yet if we’ve learned anything about this team under Pete Carroll, it’s that they can be a circus sometimes, and they can wobble on the field, but they are tough as hell. They are so hard to beat.

And they gave us another reminder with their 26-24 win against Atlanta, a game they had won, then lost, then inched out in the final moments. It was a classic Seahawks game, in just about every way.

2. What happened on the sideline with Richard Sherman?

In the third quarter, the Falcons scored on a wide-open 36-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones. It was clearly busted coverage, and immediately after the play, Sherman put his hands on his hips and Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard fumed on the sideline.

After the Falcons kicked the extra point, Sherman started to jog off the field, but before he got to the sideline, he slammed his helmet on the ground and started screaming at Richard.

Teammates stepped in and separated Sherman and Richard. It was unclear what had Sherman so upset. He and Richard kept talking, and Sherman was visibly upset for a while on the sideline. He and Carroll even had an animated discussion on the sideline.

The Seahawks led 17-10 after the touchdown, but the Falcons scored 14 straight points to take the lead. The tone of the game changed.

3. The injuries piled up for the Seahawks on defense, but they made the plays when they had to.

The Seahawks didn’t have defensive end Frank Clark or safety Kam Chancellor to start the game. And they also were without linebacker Mike Morgan, who was one of the team’s starting outside linebackers.

In the third quarter, the Seahawks lost defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who injured his right knee. He had to go to the locker room and didn’t play again. On the final drives of the game, the Seahawks had backups and role players thrust into key spots, but it was the Seahawks’ stars who made the biggest plays.

On the second-to-last drive of the game, Matt Ryan’s pass bounced off Jones’ hands, bounced off Sherman’s hands and ended up in the hands of Earl Thomas. That set up the game-winning field goal.

And then on Atlanta’s final drive, Thomas pressured Ryan on first down, broke up a pass with a big hit on second down and teamed with Sherman to break up a deep pass to Jones.