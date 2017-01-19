Center Justin Britt is another player whose contract the Seahawks could consider extending this off-season.

We’ll finish our look at prominent Seahawks’ players whose contracts could be extended this off-season by examining the situation of center Justin Britt.

Current contract

Britt will enter the final season of his four-year rookie contract in 2017. It pays him a base salary of $891,400 with the cap number also including a pro-rated of the $834,123 signing bonus he received in 2014.

Burning question: Will the Seahawks finally pony up to keep one of their own offensive linemen?

It’s not true that the Pete Carroll-era Seahawks have never re-signed one of their own offensive linemen – it’s just been a while.

The last time Seattle re-signed one of its offensive linemen to a second contract was center Max Unger in 2012 when he got a four-year deal worth almost $25 million (though yes, Unger was not drafted by Carroll and John Schneider, arriving in 2009, meaning they have never re-signed a lineman they drafted).

Unger was part of the 2013 Super Bowl-winning offensive line that was the highest-paid in the NFL.

Since then, Unger has been traded and Seattle declined to re-sign free agents Breno Giacomini (four years, $18 million with Jets in 2014), James Carpenter (four years, $19.1 million with Jets in 2015), J.R. Sweezy (five years, $32.5 million with Tampa Bay in 2016) and Russell Okung (five years $56 million total but only one year and $8 million guaranteed with Denver needing to pick up an option for Okung to get the rest of the deal).

The Unger trade and maybe the Carpenter contract could be debated (Carpenter was a little injury-prone and regarded as underperforming his first-round draft status with Seattle but has started all 32 games for the Jets the past two years). But few really argue that Seattle should have beaten the contracts the others got (especially realizing that Okung’s decision to serve as his own agent complicated matters from the start).

Still, not re-signing or keeping any of the five left Seattle this season with a young line that was the lowest-paid in the NFL.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, though, sent a strong signal Monday about wanting to keep the current group together and letting it grow, which would seem an equally strong indication the team will do what it can to retain Britt.

What kind of contract could Britt get?

Here is an assessment from Jason Fitzgerald of OvertheCap.com: “For Britt the starting point should be Max Unger’s deal with Seattle. Unger, like Britt, was also a second- round pick and I think began as a guard so it’s a clear match. Unger signed for $6.5 million a year and $11.5 million guaranteed before his breakout season in 2012 which earned him All-Pro honors. Prices have risen slowly at that position but they have started to creep up a bit so Seattle should have to increase their offer over what they paid Unger five years ago. Surpassing Unger now would mean about $7.5 million a year. I don’t think Britt would be in the $8 million grouping but $7-7.5 million I think would be a realistic valuation based on their history if they want an extension with him.’’

Will a deal get done?

As noted above, if the Seahawks are serious about their faith in the potential in the current line and wanting to keep it together and let it grow, then keeping Britt is essential.

An extension now isn’t necessarily mandatory — unlike with possible extensions for Jimmy Graham and Kam Chancellor, the team wouldn’t get any immediate salary cap relief for doing a deal now, and would instead simply take away from available 2017 cap space.

But the manner in which the team talked of Britt this season and the way in which he made the transformation from tackle and guard his first two seasons to center indicates the Seahawks regard him as a key part of the future, the kind of player the team has generally tried to reward early (Seattle wasn’t alone in its evaluation that Britt appeared to find a home at center as he was a Pro Bowl alternate and might have a chance to get in the game if Atlanta gets to the Super Bowl and Alex Mack has to pull out).

And with the cap rising each season, the Seahawks could get Britt at a deal now that might look even better in a few years (though as Fitzgerald notes, the market for centers hasn’t jumped much the last few years).

On Monday, Carroll noted again how the offense suffered in a 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay when Britt sat out with an injury — the only game he missed this season.

“Remember, Britt didn’t start so it made a big difference to a young offensive line when he wasn’t out there,’’ Carroll said. “Joey (Hunt) did a good job at center but the continuity wasn’t there.’’

Britt has made it clear he wants to stay with the Seahawks, saying a few weeks ago that “I’d love to be a center for the rest of my career. And hopefully it would be here.’’

Extending Britt may not be first on the to-do list this off-season, and the Seahawks could take their chances and wait into the 2017 season (as they did with K.J. Wright a few years ago) and maybe assure that Britt’s move to center has staying power.

But given the team’s history on extending its own players, it’d also be little surprise if something got done this off-season.