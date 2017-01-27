Longtime Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka is now an unrestricted free agent and whether he will be back in 2017 is one of the bigger questions facing the team in the off-season.

Stephen Hauschka ended the 2016 season as Seattle’s career leader in field goals with 175 while ranking third in NFL history in field goal percentage at 87.2.

He also ended it with an uncertain future with the team, entering the off-season as an unrestricted free agent.

In fact, having just completed a three-year contract worth $8.5 million, Hauschka is the highest-paid Seattle player now entering free agency — his yearly salary average of just over $2.8 million was the 11th-highest this season among kickers.

That salary, coupled with the fact that Hauschka had a few uncharacteristic misses in 2016 — notably, a 28-yarder that could have given Seattle an overtime win at Arizona, and a missed extra point that could have given the Seahawks the lead in a second game against the Cardinals, each results that proved the difference between getting the No. 2 and No. 3 seed in the playoffs — mean the Seahawks could have a tough decision to make.

While Hauschka has been the most prolific and steadiest kicker in team history since arriving in 2011, the Seahawks figure to look hard at other, cheaper options, especially in the wake of Hauschka’s struggles this season — his six missed extra points were the most in the NFL.

In his end-of-season press conference, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn’t exactly dissuade the idea that the team could pursue other kicking options going forward.

“Unfortunately he had gotten a little stink with kicking the extra points,’’ Carroll said. “I was really excited that he finished the season on a good note and he hit everything that he had a chance to hit, because he knew he was up against it, he knew he needed to show that. I wish it would have happened a few weeks earlier, just so he could have had more weeks to bank on that.’’

Here’s a closer look at the specialty teams in 2016 and going forward as we conclude our post-season review of Seahawks’ position groups.

KICKER

Steven Hauschka

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Stats: 33-37 field goals, 29-35 point after touchdowns.

PUNTER

Jon Ryan

Contract situation: Signed through 2019.

Stats: 44.0 yards per kick, 39.3 yards net per kick.

SNAPPERS

Nolan Frese

Contract situation: Signed through 2018.

Tyler Ott

Contract situation: Signed through 2017.

2016 REVIEW

While Seattle made a decisive move last off-season to re-sign Ryan — he signed a four-year deal last spring worth $10 million overall and $3.4 million guaranteed — the Seahawks also made a move to shake up the kicking battery for the first time since 2011, waiving veteran snapper Clint Gresham.

The move saved the Seahawks a little over $200,000 against the salary cap, with Carroll also saying it was done to accentuate competition at the position.

Frese, an undrafted rookie free agent, eventually won the battle to replace Gresham — who has yet to sign with another team since his release from the Seahawks. If the Gresham move struck some as a little curious given his consistency through the years and the relative low dollar figures involved, it grew only moreso when Frese had a couple of off-target snaps that contributed to missed kicks.

Frese then suffered an ankle injury in the season finale against the 49ers — an injury that contributed to a high snap that led to a safety — and Seattle signed Ott for the playoffs.

Each is under contract for 2017, so as of now it appears they’ll battle for the snapping spot in camp.

Ryan’s net average, a number the coaches tend to look at the most, was his best since he set a team record at 40.8 in 2012.

Injuries to Tyler Lockett helped hold down the return numbers a little this season. Veteran Devin Hester was signed for the playoffs after Lockett was lost for the season but said after the final game he plans to retire. According to the team, Lockett is expected to recover from a broken tibia and fibula and resume return duties next season.

GRADE: C. Other than the missed PATs, the overall special teams numbers weren’t too out-of-character in 2016. But a couple of missed kicks proved huge in a season when Seattle just didn’t have the same margin of error as in past years.

OFF-SEASON OBJECTIVES

As discussed above, whether or not to re-sign Hauschka is one of the biggest questions Seattle faces heading into the off-season in terms of players on its own roster.

Only five other full-time kickers in 2016 are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, so the market isn’t necessarily huge in either direction — meaning either in terms of their being a lot of teams looking for kickers or a lot of other available kickers for Seattle to sign. The only one under 30 is Greg Zuerlein of the Rams (Hauschka will be 32 when next season begins).

Every other key special teamer in 2016 can be back.