The Hawks have had much-chronicled issues along the offensive line. This group has had its struggles, but it’s young and it could grow together.

When the Seahawks asked Justin Britt last spring to move from guard to center — after having moved him from tackle to guard the year before — he initially viewed it as a practicality necessary to survive in the NFL.

“The more you can do,’’ Britt said, a nod to understanding the value of versatility.

Now, a few months later, Britt’s happy to stay rooted in one spot.

“I’d love to be a center for the rest of my career,’’ he said this week. “And hopefully it would be here.’’

Britt, in fact, has emerged as the one sure thing on a Seattle offensive line that looms as the team’s biggest question mark entering the postseason.

In his first year at center, he also earned his first Pro Bowl mention of any kind, being named as one of the team’s eight alternates.

Britt said he was happy, to a point.

“I set a goal before the season of making the Pro Bowl,’’ he said.

Regardless, even making it as an alternate was validation of what the Seahawks have said all year — Britt has been a revelation as a center.

Asked this week what he thinks is Britt’s ceiling, offensive line coach Tom Cable smiled.

“I don’t know, but I think it’s really cool,” Cable said. “I look forward to watching him as he develops this thing.”

To keep watching Britt, though, the Seahawks may have a decision to make in the offseason of whether to offer him a contract extension — he’ll be entering the final year of his initial four-year rookie deal in 2017, a time when teams often try to get players signed to new deals before they potentially become free agents.

Britt said recently he hasn’t thought about his contract situation, looking forward only to the rest of the season.

The Seahawks have sent strong signals in recent weeks that they want to keep their current group together.

“This is a young bunch of guys,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week. “We’ve got two first-time starters (left tackle George Fant, right guard Germain Ifedi), another guy started once in his life before (left guard Mark Glowinski, who had one start last year as a rookie). That’s about as young as you can get. All of the growth is going to be huge between year one and year two.’’

Or as Cable said of a line that also includes Britt and Garry Gilliam, a right tackle in his second year as a starter: “This group I think is going to be really good.’’

Those are assessments that might surprise many around the NFL.

The football analytic site Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Seahawks as the 29th-best offensive line in the NFL, writing “make no mistake, this is a terrible offensive line’’ and writing that other than Britt, “the rest of the line has been a complete mess.’’

The football analytic site Football Outsiders ranked Seattle’s offensive line 26th in its end-of-season rankings.

How the Seattle offensive line got as young as it is has been well chronicled, and becoming a topic that the players and coaches long ago grew tired of discussing.

The CliffsNotes version is that Seattle has steadily lost a number of veterans since 2013 (such as left tackle Russell Okung and center Max Unger) and now has a line that has a combined salary-cap number of less than $7 million — by far the lowest in the NFL.

Carroll recently repeated the team’s stance that it’s never been a design to go young and cheap on the line, but that it just sort of worked out that way as the team was faced with a number of different personnel decisions on whom to keep or let go over the last few seasons.

“It’s just been the way the structure has come out, and we’re trying to take advantage of the opportunities when we have them,’’ Carroll said. “We’ve got a young group now and these guys are going to grow up with us and we’re really excited about that.’’

The question now is if the young, emerging line will be good enough to allow the Seahawks to get done what they want in the postseason.

That Seattle finished with its worst rushing attack since 2010, ranking 25th in the NFL with an average of 99.4 yards per game, seemed a pretty sizable indictment of the line.

Britt, though, insisted he sees positive signs, saying “the run game, you see it starting these past few weeks, you see people working together. … I think we are right on track to where we want to be, but we can’t let up.’’

The postseason will go a long way toward determining just how on track the offensive line really is. It also figures to further color the team’s perception of the line’s future and if the Seahawks will be content to let this group grow together or contemplate an offseason overhaul.