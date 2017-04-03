The news last week that the Seahawks have fielded trade offers for Richard Sherman might make it even more likely Seattle will load up on cornerbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Given that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll himself said he doesn’t expect a trade of Richard Sherman to happen right now, the best bet is that a trade of Sherman won’t happen right now.

But that the discussion is even being had indicates that Sherman’s long-term future with the Seahawks is far from certain.

Sherman has just two years remaining on his contract, and given the recent turn of events there can obviously be no guarantee his career in Seattle lasts beyond the 2018 season, assuming it gets that far.

All of which might seem to make it even more of a priority for the Seahawks to dip into what is considered an exceedingly deep class of cornerbacks in the draft April 27-29.

How good is the corner class?

Pro Football Weekly graded it an A-plus projecting that at least five could be taken in the first round.

PFW further rates at least 15 corners as having the potential to go somewhere in the first three rounds (a number that includes UW’s Kevin King and Sidney Jones each considered potential first-rounders, though Jones’ recent Achilles tendon injury clouds his projection a bit), and the Seahawks will have more than enough ammo to take advantage holding five of the first 106 picks overall.

So maybe Seattle takes not just one cornerback but maybe even two to not only begin preparing for a potential life after Sherman — and recall that the Seahawks have done an awful lot of drafting the last few years to prepare for life after a key player even if it didn’t really happen the way the team envisioned (Christine Michael in 2013 as a possible successor for Marshawn Lynch, for instance) — but also to simply improve the depth at a spot that other than Sherman also has an uncertain present.

Seattle re-signed the starter opposite Sherman a year ago — DeShawn Shead — but he is continuing to rehab an ACL injury suffered in the divisional playoff loss against Atlanta and the team does not anticipate he will be ready for the start of the 2017 season.

Asked at the NFL league meetings last week who he’d see sliding into Shead’s spot for now, Carroll said what would be expected — Jeremy Lane.

“The obvious move is Jeremy Lane becomes the starter,’’ Carroll said. “He’s done that in the past for us, so Jeremy has been a good, solid player for us for a number of years.’’

Lane, though, had a somewhat off season in 2016 in what was his first year after signing a four-year deal worth up to $23 million with $11 million guaranteed — recall Carroll’s lukewarm assessment when asked about Lane after the playoffs that “Jeremy played a lot of football this year.” Lane’s contract has a dead cap figure of $7.75 million this season with a base salary of $4 million for 2017 that became guaranteed in February. So he’s on the team this season. But the dead money in Lane’s deal dips to $2.5 million in 2018, so his spot on the team beyond 2017 is hardly set in stone.

But if Lane were to move to the right cornerback spot Shead filled last season, then Seattle will need someone at the nickelback spot Lane played last year (and Seattle could still do a version of what it did at times last season where Lane plays as the other outside corner in the base defense and then moves inside in the nickel with someone else playing outside in the base, such as Neiko Thorpe.)

One player not an option at the nickel spot is newly-signed safety Bradley McDougald. Carroll said McDougald could be a “big nickel’’ playing a de facto nickel spot in certain early-down sub packages, a role similar to the one the team had planned last season for Brandon Browner before he was released. “We played over 800 snaps of nickel last year, the most we’ve ever played by far, and there’s different opportunities in early-down situations to vary your groups, which we’ve done sometimes in the past already,’’ Carroll said.

But Carroll ruled out that McDougald could play cornerback or a regular nickel spot.

Thorpe, meanwhile, was re-signed to a two-year deal worth up to $3.5 million, the only player the Seahawks have so far signed to a multi-year contract this off-season, which might have been an early tipoff that the team feels it may have some long-term needs at cornerback it may need to address.

Thorpe, signed as a free agent last September, right now would be the leader to be the third corner, likely in a role of playing outside in the nickel when Lane moved inside.

But there are other options, with Carroll specifically mentioning DeAndre Elliott, who played 29 snaps last season after making the team as an undrafted free agent; and Pierre Desir, who was signed to the practice squad last November and then according to the team turned down a chance to sign with Detroit’s active roster to stay with the Seahawks.

The 6-2, 205-pound Desir, was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2014 and started seven games in two seasons with Cleveland before being waived and then playing six games last year with San Diego before being waived and signed by the Seahawks.

“Pierre Desire is a guy we are excited about,’’ Carroll said. “He’s played in the league before. He didn’t get a chance this year much but he’s done well in practice.”

Carroll said he expects “a really good competition” to fill out the cornerback spot in 2017. Expect the draft to make it an even more heated one.