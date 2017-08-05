Kenny Easley said he hopes his induction will help open the door for other safeties to follow his lead.

Along with all else that his Hall of Fame induction meant — notably, allowing him to come to peace with a football career whose ending was both premature and tempestuous — Kenny Easley also hopes it will help ease the way for more safeties to follow his lead.

Easley became just the eight player who was solely a safety in his career to be elected into the Hall — there are 310 total players, coaches and contributors in Canton — and the first whose career began after the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. That’s tied with tight end for the position with the fewest players in the Hall other than kickers/punters.

Easley had initially planned to use his speech to mention other safeties he thinks should get into the Hall. Time constraints may have gotten in the way (Easley’s speech got cut off near the end).

But he used the pulpit of his press conference the day before to state his case that he hopes safeties such as John Lynch (who was close in 2017), Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed, Brian Dawkins and others will soon also get the call.

“We only have like eight safeties in the Hall?” he said. “C’mon man. … If I can help it we are going to try to get these guys inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Two others he hopes will someday join him in Canton? Current Seahawks Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

Players have to wait at least five years after retirement before they can be considered so it’s a long way off for each — the 29-year old Chancellor last week signed a contract through the 2020 season and Thomas is just 28.

While there are just eight safeties in the Hall there are 17 who played cornerback (and a few, such as Ronnie Lott, who played both).

And to Easley, therein lies the issue — cornerbacks are more often put in position to make interceptions and compile the kind of stats that attract the attention of voters.

Playing in a somewhat different era, Easley still managed to make 32 interceptions in 89 games in just seven seasons (as a comparison, Richard Sherman has 30 interceptions in seven seasons but 96 career regular season games).

Easley’s interception per-game total far outpaces that of Thomas, who has 23 in 107, and Chancellor (12 in 100).

Easley said if he has a critique of Thomas and Chancellor it is that he thinks they too would rather hit the receiver than go after the ball, which he said limits their opportunities to get interceptions.

Thomas and Chancellor, though, each said it’s not quite that simple.

Chancellor said he more often plays closer to the line, tasked with stopping the run, than he thinks most safeties are, including how Easley was used in his career. And Thomas, who unlike Easley and Chancellor plays free safety, said offenses have learned to simply avoid the middle of the field against the Seahawks if they think nothing is going to be open there, which is good for the team — any defense would rather an offense attempt to make more lower-percentage throws to the sidelines — but bad for his individual stats.

“Safety is a hard position to kind of get noticed,” said Chancellor. “I’m not saying there aren’t a lot of great safeties. But if you are not getting the ball a lot you are not getting interceptions and you are not making the spectacular plays, quote unquote. It’s hard to get noticed back there.”

Said Thomas: “I feel like your talent level, a lot of times when you play safety they can scheme around you. When you play corner, especially in this system, they’ve got to come at you. But safeties kind of get overlooked now. The corners get paid all the money. We are kind of the stepbrother. But we are very, very valuable to the team.”

That was never evident than last season when Thomas suffered a broken leg against Carolina that sidelined him with four regular season games remaining. Thomas had made just two interceptions to that point. But without him, a team that hadn’t given up more than 25 points all season, and had just become the what would be the only team all season to beat a New England squad quarterback by Tom Brady, allowed 34 or more in three of the six games (including playoffs) he missed, in each big passing plays down the middle of the field making a difference in the outcome.

As for Chancellor, his worth —in case it has ever been doubted — may have never been more greatly stated than in the 43-8 Super Bowl win over Denver in 2014 when his early hit on Demaryius Thomas set an early tone for what became a shockingly dominant win over a team that had been regarded as one of the best offenses in NFL history.

Chancellor, though, says Canton “has never been in my sights. My biggest thing is just getting Super Bowl rings and everything else I feel like comes along with that.”

Not so Thomas.

Asked if he’d like to follow Easley into the Hall of Fame Thomas said “of course. Of course. I definitely have aspirations to be a Hall of Famer.”

Easley will be waiting, hoping he has added a little safety company along the way.