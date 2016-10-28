The Seahawks are taking some precautions this week after the defense played 95 snaps at Arizona Sunday night. But they also say they are confident fatigue won't be an issue Sunday at New Orleans.

An unavoidable question for the Seahawks as they head to New Orleans Sunday is whether the 95 snaps the defense played last week in a 6-6 overtime tie at Arizona will have any impact when they step on the field against Drew Brees and the Saints.

Defensive coordinator Kris Richard says he’s confident his players will be able to play at the same level as usual.

“There’s no doubt that these guys will be rested and they’ll be ready to play,” Richard said. “We get to do what we love to do — that’s energizing within itself. We’re with people that we love, we’re doing what we love, and there’s no doubt that the energy will be there.”

Still, the Seahawks have taken precautions this week, knowing they’ll need to be as fresh as possible to go against a Brees-led offense that leads the NFL in passing at 333.9 yards per game.

Players such as Bobby Wagner and Richard Sherman — who were on the field for all 95 snaps against the Cardinals — were given rest days in practice this week. Officially, Seattle had 90 defensive snaps (with penalties accounting for the other snaps credited to some players), the third-most in team history. The last time Seattle played close to that many snaps was a 2013 overtime win at Houston, when the Texans ran 88 official plays.

Like now, the Seahawks had to go back on the road the following week and lost at Indianapolis, 34-28, one of three defeats for a team that finished 13-3 and went on to win the Super Bowl. That was also a Colts team that was 11-5 and won a playoff game, so how much the turnaround mattered was always something of a mater of conjecture.

The Seahawks began the process of accounting for a different sort of work week on Monday, when the team’s schedule was altered to allow for players to sleep in a bit and come to the VMAC later in the day.

Richard said that mostly, though, it is the basics of rest, nutrition and hydration that matter most.

“It really goes with hydration, proper rest,” Richard said. “Making sure we get the nutrition we need.”

Richard said he’s seen a quick bounce-back from his defense this week.

“It’s remarkable,” Richard said. “Almost to the fact that I’m not even sure if they’re human. Kind of one of those, where they might be machines. We have to check them out (laughing). In all honesty, it’s a testament to their character, to their acre for this football team and really how good they want to be and how good they want us to be.”

Players have also attacked recovery this week in their own ways.

Wagner said he has made hot yoga a part of his routine this season something that he thinks will especially help this week.

“Yeah, I definitely had to do a lot of stuff extra, a lot more massages, a lot more Epsom salt baths, yoga, all types of stuff,” Wagner said. “My body was really sore after the game.”

Wagner said yoga is something he has tried in the past but is becoming more devoted to this year.

“Just kind of pick up something every year,” he said. “I felt like I did it a little bit last year but I wasn’t as consistent with it but I’m definitely a lot more consistent with yoga and I try to swim and do a lot of other things. I feel like I’m taking care of my body way more than I’ve taken care of it in previous years.”

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who played 81 snaps, said he thinks rest is really the key.

“Not too much extra stuff,” he said. “I think we just needed to rest. I think Coach (Pete) Carroll and the staff does a good job of making people recover and doing a great job of the way that they make the practice schedule. I think guys will be ready to go. A lot of times people want to make that excuse like, ‘Oh they’re going to be this, they’re going to be that.’ At the end of the day, you have to go out there and play the game, everybody is playing through something.”

And ultimately, Richard says the team has to do most of the usual things during the week to be ready to play Sunday.

“We have to prepare the same,” he said. “There’s nothing that is going to change the way that we prepare and we have a great challenge ahead of us.”