The Seahawks and the rest of the NFL will learn about Pro Bowl invites on Tuesday.

Will the Pro Bowl finally call for Doug Baldwin, K.J. Wright and Cliff Avril on Tuesday?

Each has never before been to the Pro Bowl, but will find out Tuesday if they are among the 44 NFC players to get one of the initial invites (there will inevitably be changes to the roster, and additional opportunities to get on the team, down the road). The AFC and NFC teams (which is again the format after experimenting with some others the last few years) will be announced on the NFL Network Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The game will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando, a week before the Super Bowl. So yes, any of the Seahawks named are hoping to not actually play in the game.

But get invited to it?

That’s another matter — players definitely like the recognition of the invite.

The teams are determined in a vote of fans, players and coaches, each counting for one-third of the vote.

Five Seahawks ranked among the top vote getters when tabulations were recently released — Avril, safety Kam Chancellor, cornerback Richard Sherman, return specialist Tyler Lockett and free safety Earl Thomas. All but Avril have been invited at least once.

Lockett, Chancellor, Sherman and Thomas were among seven Seahawks — which tied a team record also set in 2005 and 2014 — who got the call last year. Others were QB Russell Wilson, DL Michael Bennett and LB Bobby Wagner.

So who will and won’t make it?

First, let’s review those who got invites it last season.

Thomas, out for the year with a broken leg, obviously can’t play this year.

Bennett (five games) and Chancellor (four games) each have missed some significant time, which could hurt their chances, though Chancellor made it last year playing only 11 games as did Wagner in 2014.

Wilson could be a hard call with numbers mostly off of what he had last season, when he made it for the fourth time in four NFL seasons.

Lockett is fifth in kickoff return average and 10th in punt return average in the NFL and might again have a good shot.

Wagner, leading the NFL in tackles with 145, seems a given to get a third invite. And Sherman also would seem likely to get a third straight call.

As for possible newcomers?

Baldwin, Wright and Avril all have good cases.

Avril’s might be the best from a statistical standpoint as he tied for third in the NFL and second in the NFC in sacks with 11.5.

Receiver is a competitive position. But Baldwin has solid numbers, tied for 11th (with none other than former Seahawks teammate Golden Tate) with 79 receptions for 913 yards and six touchdowns.

And Wright, while playing a position in which he’s not expected to make as many tackles as Wagner, has still made a lot, 12th in the NFL this week with 113.

And one wildcard?

Tight end Jimmy Graham, who is third among players at his position in receiving yards with 816.

Now it may be worth recalling how Sherman himself assessed it a few weeks ago.

“I think Doug deserved recognition last year, and usually they say you go a year later than you should, so hopefully he gets the recognition he deserves this year,” Sherman said. “Cliff obviously has nine sacks, one of top sack getters in the NFC right now deserves to go. Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright—one of these years they’re going to have to recognize that (Wright) is one of the best outside linebackers in football and give him his nod. He’s never going to have a ton of sacks. He’s going to play disciplined sound football, be a great tackler, do his job to the best of his ability and usually fits in line with some of the top guys in this league. You hear the fans saying they’re not going to vote because they want you to be in the Super Bowl. Well, being in the Super Bowl doesn’t stop guys from wanting the recognition. Guys like Cliff Avril deserve recognition like that, Doug Baldwin deserves the recognition and they need to be recognized for all their hard work, dedication and excellent play.”