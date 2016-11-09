The Seahawks are being vague on if Christine Michael or C.J. Prosise will start Sunday against New England. In any case, they know the running game needs to get better.

To clear up one thing from Monday night’s Seahawks win over Buffalo — Christine Michael was not hurt when he did not play in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s eventual 31-25 win.

“C. Mike was fine,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “We were just playing guys.”

Specifically, rookie C.J. Prosise, who was the team’s primary tailback during the fourth quarter — Alex Collins also played one snap.

So did that mean a shift in tailbacks from Michael — who had just one yard on five carries for the night — to Prosise, who had nine on three, when the Seahawks play at New England on Sunday?

Carroll was predictably vague on Wednesday.

“You’ll see,” he said, when asked who will start. “We’re going to play them both.”

About the only thing Carroll would commit to is that Prosise will see a lot of action.

“He’s going to play a lot,” Carroll said of the third-round pick from Notre Dame who was taken primarily to fill a third-down back role. “I’m really happy with what he’s doing and how he’s fitting in comfortably and handling things well. He’ll continue to play.”

Whoever plays, what can’t be disputed is that the Seahawks simply have to get more production out of the running game.

While the Seahawks beat the Bills while rushing for just 33 yards on 12 carries — a season low and also indicative of season-long running game issues that have Seattle ranked 30th in rushing this week at just 75.4 per game — Carroll said the team wants to run the the ball better.

“We’re not happy with the whole thing,” he said. “The running game just isn’t where we need it. It isn’t any one aspect of it, we just need to do better in general. We’ve been talking about this a long time. We need to get something done here.”

What offensive line coach Tom Cable said Wednesday the team needs to not do is pine for Marshawn Lynch.

“We do (miss him), let’s just make that statement,” Cable said. “But at the same time we have other very capable runners — and it’s not the (just) runners. You can’t put it on them — you have to put it on everybody. We had a play to the left, we missed it at one of the tight end spots, it would have been a big run. Christine read it right, they didn’t block it right. Things like that.”

Not that the running backs have always read it right.

Cable also revealed that most of the running plays against the Bills either had an error in the read by the running back or a missed assignment by a blocker.

“When the opportunities come we have to be more efficient,” he said. “Out of the 10 runs that we called, we only targeted two of them correctly and read them correctly. Both of those were C.J. He ran a little hard dive play and then a wide zone to the right. Christine Michael did a nice job on the goal line (on his 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter). I should take that back — seven of the 10 we called didn’t target right or read right.”

Asked to elaborate on who didn’t target right, Cable said: “By a tight end, by a tackle, by a guard, they weren’t reading it. So it’s kind of everybody.”

While Carroll has seemed resigned to the idea that the running game may not be the same this year as in seasons past, the Seahawks know there will be games when they need it to return. One ray of hope is the expected return of Thomas Rawls next week against the Eagles. The Seahawks also draw some strength from the knowledge that they can win games with their passing attack. Still, they also know that passing it 61 percent of the time just feels a little bit different.

“Well we need to target better,” said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. “We need to just do our assignments better. Obviously it helps if when we’re running the ball we’re getting positive yards and then you’ll continue to call more. We mis-targeted some of those runs. We didn’t handle the right way. We were really being efficient through the air and it was kind of the game plan going in as well. It’s not something that we’ve abandoned or something that we don’t think we can do. Each week is a new game plan and new opportunity for us to try different things. So we’ll move on.”