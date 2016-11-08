The wife of Buffalo kicker Dan Carpenter suggested via Twitter that Seahawks' cornerback Richard Sherman should be castrated following a controversial play in Monday night's game.

Maybe the strongest social media reaction to the controversy that developed following Richard Sherman’s attempt to block a field goal on the final play of the first half of Monday night’s eventual 31-25 win over Buffalo came from Bills’ kicker Dan Carpenter.

Carpenter’s wife, Kaela, Tweeted “I know what we do on the farm when a male can’t control his own rage” with a picture of a device designed for animal castration. She then added the hash tags # LuckyImNotThere # Sherman # ActLikeAnAnimalGetTreatedLike1

Sherman later responded via Twitter: “Thank You! Have a great day.”

Sherman was later quoted as telling ESPN’s Ed Werder: “It’s amazing how comfortable she is saying that.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, asked about the Tweet during his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, said “she can do what she wants. She has her own right to her own opinion.”