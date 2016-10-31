2016 record: 4-4, 2nd in AFC East.

Coach: Rex Ryan (58-62 in eight years overall and 12-12 in his second season in Buffalo).

Series record: The Seahawks lead it 7-5, though the Bills won the only game the two have played at CenturyLink Field, a 38-9 win in 2004. The teams last met in 2012 in a game played in Toronto, with the Seahawks winning 50-17. The Seahawks are 4-3 against the Bills in Seattle — 4-1 at the Kingdome, and 0-1 at each Husky Stadium and CenturyLink.

By the numbers 42.3 Percent of times opponents have scored touchdowns against Buffalo in the red zone, third in the NFL (Seattle leads the league at 38.89). 12 Buffalo penalties on Sunday, a season high. 61 Buffalo penalties for the season, tied for fifth in the NFL (the Seahawks have 55, tied for 14th).

Early line: Seattle by 7.

Key players

QB Tyrod Taylor: The sixth-year vet out of Virginia Tech will present the Seahawks with the biggest run-pass threat they have seen this season at quarterback as Taylor has 319 yards rushing after setting a team record last year with 568. Taylor’s passing, though, hasn’t been quite as sharp this season as last year, when he became a full-time starter for the first time in his career. Taylor is averaging 6.4 yards per pass compared to 7.99 last season and completing 58.7 percent of passes compared to 63.7 last season.

RB LeSean McCoy: Whether the eighth-year vet will play Monday remains in question after he sat out Sunday’s loss against New England with a hamstring injury. However, the extra day off would seem to indicate there’s a decent chance McCoy will return. Despite sitting out Sunday, McCoy is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards with 598 and second in yards per attempt at 5.3.

DE Lorenzo Alexander: The former Cal Bear standout who has been mostly a complementary piece throughout his 10-year career is leading the league in sacks with nine after moving into the starting lineup thanks to an injury to first-round pick Shaq Lawson. Alexander, signed as a free agent in the offseason largely to help on special teams, already has 6.5 sacks more than he has had in any season, and also has forced three fumbles. His status for Monday’s game, though, is in some question after he left the contest with the Patriots with a hamstring injury. He said afterward he was hopeful he’ll be able to play.

LB Zach Brown: A free-agent signee in the offseason who spent the past four years with Tennessee, Brown has solidified Buffalo’s weakside linebacking spot and leads the Bills with 87 tackles. He was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week when he made 17 tackles to lead the Bills’ shutout of a Tom Brady-less New England team on Oct. 2.

The Bills’ keys to success

Buffalo has had your prototypical roller coaster of a season so far. After starting out 0-2 and firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Bills then won four in a row in decisive fashion, including a 33-18 win over Arizona. But just when the Bills appeared a legit threat to win the AFC East they came back to earth with losses the past two weeks to Miami and New England. That left them at .500 for the season, three games back of the Patriots and hoping now mostly for a wild-card spot.