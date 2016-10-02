Tanner McEvoy gets his first NFL catch and touchdown on the same play, scoring on a 42-yard pass from Russell Wilson.

Tanner McEvoy made his first NFL catch count.

McEvoy, a rookie wide receiver, caught a 42-yard pass from Russell Wilson for a touchdown that put the Seahawks ahead 14-3 with 3:44 to go in the first half.

So who is McEvoy? Before that catch, the 23-year-old was probably best known to Seahawks fans as the player who caught a touchdown pass as time expired in Seattle’s first preseason game at Kansas City that set up the Seahawks’ eventual 17-16 win.

(McEvoy was also a guy with 276 Twitter followers before Sunday’s game. That changed fairly quick after his scoring reception.)

As Bob Condotta pointed out, he grew up in relatively nearby Hillsdale, N.J. McEvoy was also the New Jersey High School Offensive Player of Year in 2010 before going on to play college football at three different schools.

He redshirted at South Carolina in 2011. But before the start of 2012 fall camp, McEvoy was arrested in North Carolina and charged with speeding and driving after consuming alcohol while under age 21. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the 19-year-old McEvoy was arrested and released on $250 bond for the two charges.

McEvoy was eventually suspended from the team, and he transferred to Arizona Western. After a season there, he finished up his college career at Wisconsin, where he split his time between safety, quarterback and wide receiver.

Seattle’s other touchdown in the first half was a touchdown pass from Wilson to C.J. Spiller, whom the Seahawks picked up last week to add depth to their running back position. The 8-yard scoring pass put Seattle ahead 7-3 with 11:34 to go in the second quarter.