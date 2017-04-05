His brother speaking for him was the latest twist in the increasingly odd Richard Sherman-trade saga.

As unusual as anything that has happened in the increasingly odd story of the Seahawks admitting they would consider trading Richard Sherman is Sherman having someone else speak for him, even if just for a day — and even if it is his brother, Branton.

Not that Sherman is keeping totally quiet — he took to Twitter to Wednesday to tell Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus that he was “making too much sense” in pointing out that Sherman has allowed just 12 touchdowns in his career and shouldn’t be traded anywhere.

Maybe Seahawks fans should take heart that Sherman appeared to be agreeing with the case to keep him in Seattle.

Also basically making that point Branton Sherman in an interview with NFL.com stating that Sherman “doesn’t want to leave behind that brotherhood” and hopes to stay with the Seahawks. Branton Sherman echoed a similar thought in a later interview with KJR-AM 950.

Richard Sherman — whose way with words has rivaled that of his way with opposing receivers in his NFL — obviously needs no help when it comes to stating his own case. Sherman, though, has said nothing since Pete Carroll and John Schneider said publicly last week that they had fielded trade offers for Sherman other than a text message to Gee Scott of ESPN 710 Seattle (and we’ll set aside that Sherman hasn’t been talking to most local reporters for a while now — he has done lots of talking in that time to national outlets).

Maybe Sherman is simply waiting for some resolution or for some time to pass before saying anything. Or maybe he’s just been otherwise occupied — word is he is continuing to do all of his usual off-season work to get ready for the 2017 season.

The overall theme of Branton Sherman’s comments Wednesday was that Richard Sherman is eager to turn the trade talk into motivation to prove the doubters wrong yet again.

“This is something that’s going to play positive on both ends — on the organization that is trying to regain its power and on Richard,” Sherman’s brother, Branton, told NFL.com. “They’re making it seem like they don’t need him. This is the same player that everyone doubted and denied, saying he’s too tall, too slow, his hips aren’t good enough, fifth-rounder. This is a new chip Richard is going to use. He’s going to be like, ‘You think you can trade me? I’m going to show you guys. That you would even talk about trading me…’ This is a new obstacle, mentally.”

That disregards, though, that little about the trade talk is based on Sherman’s play. Instead, the genesis of it all is Sherman’s rocky 2016 season when the ball wasn’t in play — the sideline blowups, the deviation from what Carroll expected him to say to the media, etc.

That Sherman is 29 and the Seahawks could clear out some cap space (Seattle could specifically save $11 million against the cap in 2018, though they’d probably spend some of that trying to find someone to replace Sherman) by trading him are simply by-product considerations that could influence a decision. But few think Seattle would be even thinking about a trade of Sherman had he played the way he did last season but without the other stuff.

In fact, it’s worth remembering that by all accounts none of this has been Seattle picking up the phone and asking what teams would give them for Sherman, but other teams calling the Seahawks and asking what it might take.

Calls that have been more plentiful this year because other teams saw the same things everyone in Seattle did and wondered if maybe that might make the Seahawks more amenable to talking about a trade for Sherman.

The difference this year is that the Seahawks, instead of basically just saying no (I’d imagine they always at least heard the other team out just in case) offered a little more welcoming “sure, tell is what you’re thinking” when teams called asking about Sherman.

Well, the other difference is that they also then acknowledged taking those calls.

As reported earlier, Seahawks GM John Schneider offered even more clarity to that in a couple of radio interviews Wednesday. Intriguingly, Schneider said that the conversations started at the NFL Combine while also saying “I don’t know if anything would ever happen.’’

One possible conclusion from those two statements is that the Seahawks have spent the last few weeks getting a sense of what might be offered for Sherman and haven’t gotten anything to make a trade worth it and aren’t expecting that to change now.

But who knows? The run-up to the draft the next few weeks is a time when phone lines will continue to burn throughout the NFL and the draft itself always inspires additional urgency and action.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported Wednesday that the Patriots could be interested in Sherman if they lose Malcolm Butler.

And boy, wouldn’t that be another bizarre angle to all of this if Butler set off a chain of events that led to Sherman being traded to the Patriots? Maybe, some would argue, Butler already helped set off all of this with his interception against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, the play that Sherman referenced again following his on-field blowup against the Rams, which the team likely views as among the biggest of his 2016 sins.

There are likely to be a few more odd moments, though, before this story is over.