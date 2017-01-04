Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin made clear Wednesday he's a big Star Wars fan.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin led off his time at the podium Wednesday with a friendly jab at a local media member who claimed to have never seen Star Wars.

That led to a quick discussion of Baldwin’s love of the movie series (his favorite is Empire Strikes Back), what he thought of Rouge One and which Seahawks resemble Star Wars characters.

So, what did he think of Rogue One?

“I thought it was really well done,” Baldwin said. “It connected very seamelessly. The storyline I thought was brilliant and as a Star Wars fanatic once you got to the end of it when you saw Darth Vader and Princess Leia, you felt it. It brought back some good childhood memories.”

As for character is the closest to Darth Vader, Baldwin had to think about it.

“Michael Bennett,” he said before pausing. ” Naw, Darth Vader. I don’t think we have a Darth Vader — Richard Sherman.”

Yoda? “That might be Pete,” he said.

Who would be he?

“I don’t claim anything. You guys have to come up with that one.”

And with that, the football questions commenced.