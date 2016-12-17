Apart from that annihilation of the Panthers two home games ago, there hasn’t been much evidence suggesting this is a championship team over the past month.

Since NFL coaches’ salaries aren’t typically disclosed, I can’t tell you exactly how much money Pete Carroll makes. What I do know is that — whatever the amount — this is where he earns it. Despite their 9-4-1 record and recent clinching of the NFC West, something just seems off about the Seahawks. And in order for this team to hit its stride, Carroll’s message in this final stretch of season has to hit the right note.

Maybe that seems like an oversimplification for a squad that appears to lack the same firepower it had during its two Super Bowl runs. Pep talks don’t get wins in this league — skill and game-planning do.

But a glance at Seattle’s roster tells you there is still sufficient talent to make another stab at the Lombardi Trophy. So why does it seem like that collective talent is still several arm lengths from its potential?

Apart from that annihilation of the Panthers two home games ago, there hasn’t been much evidence suggesting this is a championship team over the past month. The five points Seattle put up against Tampa Bay was embarrassing, the 38-10 loss in Green Bay was its worst defeat since 2011, and Thursday’s 24-3 victory seemed to reflect the Rams’ ineptitude more than it did the Seahawks’ dominance.

Moreover, adverse incidents have overshadowed each of the team’s past two wins — the first being Earl Thomas’ season-ending leg injury vs. Carolina and the second being Richard Sherman’s sideline outburst vs. Los Angeles. And though you could argue this is where the Seahawks are most comfortable — that anything but chaos would be too still for this particular group of players — it seems just as likely they are a powder keg about to explode.

For starters, you have to wonder if there is any resentment from the defense toward the offense. Seattle allows the fewest points per game (16.8) in the league but is 22nd in points scored per game (21.3). There isn’t anything novel about the Seahawks’ defense outperforming the offense (they’ve won the points-allowed title four years in a row), but in the previous three seasons Seattle has at least been in the top 10 in scoring.

It’s human nature to get frustrated when people repeatedly fail to pull their weight. Remember when Sherman said “honor our sacrifice” when complaining about Thursday’s play-calling? He was referencing the coaching staff, but that quote could have been applied to the offense, too.

Secondly, is it possible that Carroll doesn’t entrance the locker room like he once did? I wouldn’t go so far to say that he has “lost” the locker room in any capacity, but I wonder if he’s held in the same esteem.

My colleague and fellow columnist Larry Stone penned a piece saying the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots still lingers over this team — something Pete readily acknowledged. But considering one play call was responsible for the low point in many of the Seahawks’ careers, you could understand if some players might still hold that against him.

Also, it wouldn’t be crazy to think that some of the veterans are less interested in the regular season than they once were, even if it is subconscious. When you win at least 10 games every year and feel the Super Bowl is the only true goal, months such as November and December can start to feel pesky. The problem is, it’s awfully difficult to flip that proverbial switch once the playoffs start.

Friday, Carroll was asked about that.

“To be a good teacher, you’ve got to keep the students enthused and energized,” he said. “That’s what the challenge is, to keep guys who have been here time after time, three years, four years, five years.”

Pete has been here seven years now and faced challenges from every angle. He has built a team, sustained a team, and now needs to revive a team. Normally the Seahawks peak in the second half of the season, but in 2016 too many valleys have accompanied those peaks.

So can this team get right and capitalize on its window to form a dynasty? That’s to be determined.

It’s going to take just about everyone on the roster to make that happen, but it starts with the head coach.