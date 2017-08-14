Here are eight things we learned in the Seahawks' preseason win over the Chargers Sunday night.

CARSON, Calif. — So what did we learn from the Seahawks’ 48-17 preseason win over the Chargers Sunday night?

Glad you asked.

Here are eight things that stood out, in no particular order.

1, Kasen Williams may be ready for a breakthrough.

Okay, all the usual caveats apply to everything written here, which is that the starting units for each team played as a whole for only one series and that this is just one game, etc., etc., etc.

But even though Williams was going against an undrafted rookie free agent playing his first game in Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, it was the sheer spectacular nature of his four catches for 119 yards that stood out.

“He lit up our sidelines,’’ coach Pete Carroll said later. “Not because it was one or two but because it’s four substantial plays.’’

Williams has played in three regular season games and two playoff games in his first two years with the Seahawks, spending most of his time on the practice squad. His way to a roster spot seemed further impeded in the offseason when the team drafted two receivers, including Amara Darboh in the third round. But Darboh has a sternum injury that held him out Sunday and Paul Richardson also now has a shoulder injury that could sideline him for a while.

Suddenly, the door seems wide open for Williams to begin the season on the 53-man roster. And Sunday Williams showed he’s ready to leap through — or should it be over? — anything.

2, The composition of the offensive line remains muddled.

It may be fair to say that the only sure things remain that Justin Britt will start at center and that Luke Joeckel will start at either left guard or left tackle. Germain Ifedi played the first half at right tackle and remains the leader there. But he also got clearly beat by San Diego standout end Joey Bosa on two plays that helped kill the first drive and rookie Ethan Pocic played much of the second half and remains an option. George Fant started at left tackle but Joeckel also got some plays there making it clear the team considers that still an option, too. Oday Aboushi started at right guard but Mark Glowinski also played substantially there and that seems like a pretty close heat, still.

Carroll said later he thought the pass protection “was very good tonight’’ then added “we didn’t run the ball as we would like to have against them.’’

Indeed, Seattle tailbacks combined for just 79 yards on 28 carries, though they did score three touchdowns, two from rookie Chris Carson whose 19 yards on seven carries doesn’t accurately portray how well he ran.

Seattle’s best running came from its quarterbacks, who combined for 54 yards on eight carries. Seattle will need to do better out of its conventional running game to be the kind of team it wants to be this season (though we’ll throw in another caveat that Wilson and Thomas Rawls also played just one series — it’d probably look better with those two running the read option a lot).

3, Speaking of running backs, it was a good day for Carson and Mike Davis, not so much for Alex Collins.

Carroll noted later that Carson had a 13-yard run nullified due to a penalty and said Carson “looked pretty good. .. He ran tough down by the goal line.’’

Also impressing was Mike Davis, a waiver wire pickup in the offseason who was let go by the 49ers who led the Seahawks with 33 yards on eight carries and also caught one pass for seven yards.

“Mike Davis did a good job, too,’’ Carroll said.

Collins, meanwhile, struggled with nine yards on six carries (though he did have a touchdown) and a dropped pass on fourth down and as of Sunday looks a little more like an odd man out in the competition for a final spot or two at tailback.

4, Trevone Boykin appears pretty set as the backup quarterback.

One game won’t totally make any decision.

But Boykin was already the front-runner for the backup QB job, if maybe by a thin margin, and other than one pass (the interception in the third quarter) could hardly have played better in going 12-15 for 189 yards passing while also running four times for 31 yards. Austin Davis also played well but Boykin has youth and potential on his side as well as a slightly cheaper contract.

Said Carroll: “It was really a night for Tre.” One that may have just about already wrapped up the intrigue over the backup QB spot.

5, The young defensive backs are going to need some time to learn.

A lot of hype surrounded the drafting of four defensive backs last spring, especially third-rounder Shaquill Griffin, who with Jeremy Lane out got the start at right cornerback.

Griffin, though, was beaten for a touchdown on the first series of the game, albeit by a potential Hall-of-Fame combo of Philip Rivers to tight end Antonio Gates, a five-yard scoring pass on third down.

“He had a chance to make a play on Gates down there,’’ coach Pete Carroll said later. “His first shot at a Hall of Famer and he didn’t get it done.’’ Carroll also mentioned another pass that Griffin “wasn’t in great position on. … But I thought he did okay.’’

Fellow rookie Tedric Thompson later in the first quarter wasn’t in position to at least contain what became a 74-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Clemens to Travis Benjamin.

Carroll later said only “we missed the play. I can tell you that. We missed the play.’’

Such plays are to be expected for young players still finding their way, and it’s worth remembering that’s what the four rookie DBs still are.

6, The Blair Walsh project is off to a good start.

Because Walsh missed a short game-winner against the Seahawks in the playoffs two years ago and later was released by the Vikings has led to some understandable angst among Seattle fans already at least sad, if not downright unhappy, the team couldn’t keep popular kicker Stephen Hauschka.

But all along the organization has taken a longer view of this tradeoff — Walsh is roughly $2 million cheaper this year than Hauschka (and also on just a one-year contract) and the Seahawks think a change of scenery might allow him to return to the form he had in 2012 when he was a first team All-Pro.

So far so good as Walsh made both field goal attempts (42, 29) and all six extra points and also sent five of his nine kickoffs into the end zone with the rest executed well enough that none were returned past the 29.

7, A lot of defenders stood out but Nazair Jones might have stood out the most.

The four forced turnovers led to a lot of defensive highlights, though it’s worth remembering that all came when a quarterback not named Philip Rivers was playing.

Still, it was heartening to see the Seahawks’ second and third units play such a ball-hawking style — it seemed to give some initial validity to Carroll’s claim earlier in the week that this roster may be better from 1-90 than any Seattle has had in a while.

One player whose performance might have been the most meaningful was rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones, who had four tackles, one for a loss, one quarterback hit and one deflected pass that turned into an interception.

The 6-5, 304-pounder can play three spots along the defensive line and the Seahawks are counting on him to play substantially, especially with the depth taking a hit with Malik McDowell’s situation. Jones left a first impression suggesting he should be able to fit right in immediately.

8, The most unexpected performance came from defensive end Christian French.

The former Oregon Duck isn’t completely new to the Seahawks — he was initially signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 draft before suffering an injury and being waived a few weeks later and also took part in the team’s rookie mini-camp this year as a tryout player.

But French didn’t rejoin the team until being signed again on Thursday, new enough that he wasn’t on the official roster for Sunday’s game leading to some confusion in the press box among those unfamiliar with the Seahawks

And though he had just two days of practice under his belt French looked more than comfortable, recovering one fumble that he returned to the 1-yard-line, recovering another on the second-to-last play of the game, making one sack and making another tackle on special teams.

Carroll noted that he also “had a couple good rushes, too, when he didn’t get to the quarterback. He had a pretty good night first time out.”

Said French: “It was the greatest feeling in the world getting a sack in the game. My first NFL game and first preseason game ever. It’s been a long time coming. I have been working out a lot to prepare for this opportunity. It just happened all at one time.”

The Seahawks are always looking for pass rushers and injuries to the likes of McDowell and Dion Jordan are leaving the door open just a crack for someone else to slip through.