Here are five things we learned about the Seahawks during and after Monday’s mock game, in no particular order:

1, Eddie Lacy has hit all of his weigh incentives, according to Pete Carroll.

There was conjecture last week that Lacy hadn’t gotten under 250 pounds to earn a $55,000 incentive clause in his contract due in part to the fact that no on would talk about (his agents, Sports Trust Advisor, in the past had Tweeted out that Lacy had made weight).

But Carroll said on Monday when asked that Lacy had made the cut

“Yep,’’ Carroll said. “Perfectly on track. … Eddie is doing great. He hasn’t missed anything. He’s been very attentive to everything that we are doing. He can catch the football well, we know he can run thick and heavy. You don’t get to see all of that right now. He’s in good shape, he’s done everything we’ve asked him, he’s done a great job. It’s going to take us a while, but as we get to these games, everyone is going to get the football we can see how it feels with different guys running because we have a lot of diversity in the running back spot as well.”

Lacy didn’t do much in the mock game which was in part by design — with no to-the-ground tackling allowed Carroll said the format didn’t suit his strengths anyway.

But expect him to get some work in the preseason opener Sunday against the Chargers when we should begin to get a fuller idea of how he will fit in this season.

2, The backup quarterback battle remains wide open.

As noted earlier, neither of Trevone Boykin or Austin Davis had impressive stats in the game. The caveat is that both led the No. 2 offense against what was either the No. 1 defense in full or a defense that featured at at least some starters mixed with some backups (meaning, the starting line and backup secondary or the other way around).

Each played three series.

Davis, who was 8-13 for 68 yards, led one field goal drive with another finishing in a punt and another in an interception — a pass caught by Desir, one of the stars of the day, that had been tipped by cornerback DeAndre Elliott).

Boykin, 6-11 for 41 yards, led drives that ended in two punts and an interception.

Carroll said later in a rather frank assessment of the postion that nothing has yet been decided.

“I think we are just in the middle of it, I don’t know,’’ he said. “I say that when I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know right now. Both guys have done some really good things. They are real different. So we have to step back from it in time and we will get some games under our belt and in time we will figure out what it looks like when we are playing with Austin [Davis] and with Trevone [Boykin]. They both have had days where they win the day and that kind of stuff. Russell [Wilson] is on fire right now, so it’s hard for them to catch him, but still they have been making plays. I’m really anxious to see how they looked today. I won’t know until I see the film.”

3, Bradley McDougald is showing he can play both free and strong safety.

One thing the Seahawks did in the mock game in the second half was switch out its safeties with McDougald playing at both spots. On one drive, free safety Earl Thomas played with McDougald and strong and on another Kam Chancellor played strong with McDougald at free.

That appears to basically be making McDougald the backup at both spots, and with the ability to maybe get on the field in some specialty packages (though we didn’t see any of that Monday).

“Really natural player, he fits in beautifully,’’ Carroll said. “He is really rotating with Kam and Earl. We feel like we have three starting safeties there that are really working it. That’s a great bonus for us. That’s the best we’ve been with that kind of experience and play making ability. I think you guys are really going to like him, he does all kinds of stuff. Really natural football player, he’ll look better when we are tackling and running and hitting. He is really aggressive from the back end.”

4, The composition of the offensive line remains a work in progress.

The line was hard to get a real read on Monday with Germain Ifedi still out with the injury suffered last week in the Frank Clark incident and the team deciding to hold out Luke Joeckel as he continues to come back from last year’s knee surgery.

That had the No. 1 offensive line to start reading like this from left to right: George Fant, Rees Odhiambo, Justin Britt, Mark Glowinski and Ethan Pocic.

The second unit was, left to right: Darrell Brown (who was signed on Monday and suddenly working as the backup left tackle), Jordan Roos, Joey Hunt, Oday Aboushi and Will Pericak.

In the second half, the Seahawks rotated Glowinski and Aboushi, with Glowinski playing with the second team and Aboushi the first.

5, Rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones appears to be stating a case for playing time.

With Jarran Reed sitting out the game with a slight groin pull, Nazair Jones got a lot of work at tackle with the starting defense alongside Athya Rubin.

Carroll said he was pleased with what he saw. “He did go with first team today, yeah, and I am really anxious to see how he did,’’ Carroll said. “He has done very well. Nazair has been really attentive. He is a big mobile guy. He has got a lot of good positives about him. We want to see him play football, so this would be a good indication of how he is reacting to things and if he is finding the football and that kind of things. But we are really pleased with his moving and his strength.’’