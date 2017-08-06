Quarterback Russell Wilson had his best day of camp, making a variety of accurate throws in different situations.

Here are three takeaways from the Seahawks’ practice on Sunday:

1, Quarterback Russell Wilson was on fire.

Wilson had his best day of training camp so far, and it was impressive. At one point, he completed a perfectly placed deep ball down the sideline to receiver Kasen Williams, and on the next play, Wilson dropped in the same throw in the same spot to a different receiver.

Another time, Wilson was moving out of the pocket, almost to the point of running forward. While on the run, he launched a deep pass to rookie David Moore in the back of the end zone. It was one of those plays Wilson makes look easy even though so much goes into pulling it off.

Wilson also dropped in another touch pass to Doug Baldwin on a fade in the end zone and scorched a throw down the seam to tight end Luke Willson, a pass that had to be on a line and thrown with some degree of anticipation.

Wilson didn’t miss often and just as impressive was the variety of throws he made, all over the field and in all different situations.

2, New safety Bradley McDougald wanted to play alongside Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas.

The Seahawks want to create a role for McDougald beyond his duties as a backup to both Chancellor and Thomas. McDougald started the last two seasons in Tampa Bay, and he is a capable playmaker.

A year ago, the Seahawks tried to carve out a unique role for hybrid safety/corner Brandon Browner, but Browner didn’t make the team. McDougald will, and he should play even if Chancellor and Thomas remain healthy all season.

McDougald said he talked to the Seahawks about his role when he signed, but they’ve yet to put anything in this early in training camp.

“That was a deciding factor,” McDougald said. “You know, you’ve got two should-be Hall of Fame safeties, and you’re wondering why they’re recruiting you or wondering why they’re bringing you in. Especially when you’re coming off a team you were starting for. But working alongside those guys was definitely a big plus when deciding on where I wanted to go.”

More teams have implemented three-safety packages for obvious reasons: a safety is bigger than a corner and therefore better suited for matching up with tight ends and helping against the run. Safeties are also faster and better in coverage than linebackers.

“Safeties nowadays have to basically just be a faster linebacker,” McDougald said. “You’ve got a guy who can not only tackle in the box but cover on the outside just as well as a corner…A lot of teams are going to that look just for the simple fact that the guy can cover and hit.”

McDougald gives the Seahawks plenty of flexibility and options to play around with this offseason.

3, Offensive-line coach Tom Cable thinks experience will pay off.

The Seahawks did two things along the offensive line this offseason: They added players in the draft and in free agency, and they got older. Whether that means the group will be better is anyone’s guess.

But Cable is banking on his group’s increased experience — both in terms of his young linemen getting older and the addition of free-agent veterans — paying off.

“Our retention is good from the spring, and they’re working very hard,” Cable said. “We’re better because we’re a little older.”

When healthy, the Seahawks have rotated their first-team line so far: Justin Britt (fourth season) has started at center while George Fant (second season) and Germain Ifedi (second season) have mostly played left and right tackle, respectively. The guard positions have rotated between Luke Joeckel (fifth season), Mark Glowinski (third season), Oday Aboushi (fifth season) and, to some extent, Rees Odhiambo (second season).

“Coach and I talked about it: It’s a lot like when freshmen become sophomores,” Cable said. “A big jump that second year, and we’re seeing some of that.”

Note

• The Seahawks waived rookie safety Jordan Simone and signed offensive lineman Darrell Brown to take his place on the 90-man roster.

Simone, a graduate of Skyline High, was signed by the Seahawks in May after taking part as a tryout player in the team’s rookie minicamp.

The 6-5, 317-pound Brown played at Louisiana Tech, where he was a tackle.

The Seahawks suddenly have some depth issues at tackle with right tackle Ifedi having missed the last three practices after being punched by Frank Clark, and backup Robert Myers also having been limited the past couple days.

Simone had been at strong safety, working behind Chancellor, Delano Hill and McDougald (McDougald has worked as a backup at both safety spots).

Brown had a rookie minicamp stint with the New York Jets.

The signing of Brown gives the Seahawks 13 offensive linemen on their roster who are active with another, rookie tackle Justin Senior, on the Physically Unable to Perform list.