Doug Baldwin won't play against the Chargers Sunday but he has on serious injury following a scary incident in practice Thursday.

Here’s what we learned before, during and after Day 11 of Seahawks training camp Friday.

1, FRANK CLARK RECENTLY APOLOGIZED TO THE TEAM FOR PUNCHING GERMAIN IFEDI.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed afterward that Clark recently stood in the locker room and apologized to the entire team for punching teammate Germain Ifedi last week.

“He just said all the right stuff,” Carroll said. “Talked from his heart about remorse and all that and he did a great job.”

Or as veteran Cliff Avril said “he knew he crossed a line.”

Carroll has said that now that Clark is back he considers the incident as over. Clark again practiced on Friday working consistently with the first team with Avril and Michael Bennett getting days off and appears set to see a lot of action against the Chargers on Sunday.

2, DOUG BALDWIN IS FINE AND IT SOUNDS LIKE LUKE WILLSON IS, TOO.

Carroll confirmed that the Seahawks got only a scare when receiver Doug Baldwin went down hard on Thursday when tackled from behind by K.J. Wright.

“He’s fine,” Carroll said. “He (Wright) fell on the back of his leg. He was very lucky he didn’t get a big ankle sprain, just a strain in his foot. But he seems to be fine. If he had to jump back he could jump back and play this weekend.”

Baldwin, though, will sit out, Carroll said.

Also out is tight end Luke Willson who Carroll said has “a groin thing that’s real minor. Really making sure we take care of it.” (It was the discussion of Willson’s injury that led Carroll to tell the media that “a loose groin is a happy groin.” So there you go).

3, TYLER LOCKETT WON’T PLAY AGAINST THE CHARGERS.

While Lockett recently returned to full duty in practice the team is going to ease him back into live action and Lockett will not play against the Chargers, Carroll said.

That means others will take on punt and kickoff return duties. The three main punt returners on Friday were J.D. McKissic, Kenny Lawler and Cyril Grayson. McKissic has also been doing a lot of kickoff returning and on Friday Alex Collins was also getting a lot of work there.

4, JEREMY LANE ALSO WON’T PLAY, MEANING SHAQUILL GRIFFIN WILL START AT RIGHT CORNERBACK.

Lane has been out all week with a “soft tissue” injury, Carroll said. Lane has been able to run and work out and Carroll said he is close to making it back but will be held out against the Chargers.

However, Carroll said he expects Lane to return to practice next week — the Seahawks will practice next on Tuesday following the game against the Chargers.

With Lane out, rookie Shaquill Griffin will start at right cornerback with DeAndre Elliott starting as the nickel.

5, LUKE JOECKEL WILL PLAY AGAINST THE CHARGERS AND CARROLL SEEMS TO REALLY LIKE HOW THE LEFT SIDE OF THE LINE IS COMING ALONG.

Carroll said Luke Joeckel, who had ACL and MCL surgery last October, will play against the Chargers, having so far made it through camp just fine.

Joeckel worked Friday as the left guard with the number one offensive line alongside George Fant at left tacke (with Justin Britt at center, Oday Aboushi at right guard and Ifedi at right tackle).

Carroll then made a comment that seemed to foreshadow that the team is just about ready to settle on Fant and Joeckel as the left side of the line.

“Honestly, he looks very good playing next to George at left guard there,” Carroll said. “He has done fine at left tackle but those two guys are starting to build a little chemistry which we think will really help George progress. Luke is a really bright player, communicates beautifully and really has brought a sense of experience to it that we were looking for.”

6, EDDIE LACY ALSO WILL PLAY.

Carroll said Lacy, who has not played since suffering an ankle injury last October, is “able to play. Raring to go.” Lacy appears to be second in the rotation at tailback behind Thomas Rawls.

7, KASEN WILLIAMS HAD A STANDOUT PRACTICE.

The former UW and Skyline High standout had a handful of catches on Friday, one on a fade pass from Russell Wilson in which Williams used his famed leaping ability to hover in the air long enough to grab a pass near the sidelines in traffic. He also drew a pass interference penalty.

Williams missed a few practices earlier in the week and Carroll said the team wanted to get him a lot of work Friday “to catch him back up. … Kasen is a really good player. He showed you — he was all over the place today.”

8, CASSIUS MARSH CONTINUES TO FLASH.

With Avril and Bennett likely to play little — if at all — Marsh is one player to expect to get a lot of snaps at rush end.

Marsh has looked good the first two weeks of camp and had a couple of standout plays again Friday — in the one-on-one drills he used an inside move to blow past Ethan Pocic to get the win, with Pocic clapping his hands in frustration.

“Oh man, Cassius has made major strides,” Avril said after practice.

Marsh appears pretty solidly on the 53-man roster but a good preseason could lead to an even more enhanced role once the games start to count for real.

9, RECEIVER ROTATION AND OTHER ODDS AND ENDS

Here are a few more random notes:

— With Baldwin and Lockett out, the starting receivers in the base offense — and what it will look like Sunday — were Paul Richardson and Jermaine Kearse.

— Amara Darboh had a nice TD catch early then came down hard and left briefly for the locker room before returning to the sideline but not to action. It was unclear what his injury is or if it’s anything significant.

— Mike Morgan got a lot of work with the starting defense at strongside linebacker. That could be in part because Michael Wilhoite was getting a lot of work as the number two middle linebacker. With the starters likely to play only a series or two, the Seahawks may be counting on Wilhoite to play a lot of MLB on Sunday giving him a long audition to see if he can handle that role as well as playing SLB and WLB.

— With Bennett and Avril out, the starting DL was usually Marsh and Clark on the outside with Jarran Reed, Ahtyba Rubin and Nazair Jones rotating as the tackles.

— Pierre Desir had another nice day and got a lot of work with the number two defense as a backup at right cornerback with Neiko Thorpe on the left side with Mike Tyson as the backup nickel.

— Another player who may not play is Delano Hill, who has been sidelined all week. The backup safeties are Bradley McDougald at strong safety and Tedric Thompson at free. Thompson had a breakup of a pass in the end zone from Wilson to C.J. Prosise during an early drill that had coaches running down the field to congratulate him.

— New Seahawk Christian French appeared to play exclusively at end — and specifically rush end — and not any standup linebacker.

— The number two offensive line left to right was: Rees Odhiambo, Jordan Roos, Joey Hunt, Mark Glowinski and Pocic. Pocic again played a lot of center, though, with the third unit and is likely to work in that role some against the Chargers on Sunday.

— Nick Vannett had another nice catch Friday with a touchdown from Wilson in which he slipped behind Griffin.