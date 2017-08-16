Here's some of what we learned during Seahawks' practice Wednesday.

Here’s what we learned during and after the Seahawks’ 14th practice of training camp Wednesday, and the last that was open to the public (the Seahawks officially break camp on Thursday).

1, Expect Dewey McDonald to start at weakside linebacker Friday in place of K.J. Wright.

There was no more clarity on Wednesday to the status of Wright, who coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday is away from the area having “a process’’ done to try to fix a nagging knee injury.

However, defensive coordinator Kris Richard said to expect Dewey McDonald to get the start in place of Wright.

“We will move Dewey McDonald up and we will allow him to get out there and play and to show what he is capable of,’’ Richard said of McDonald, who was mostly a special teams player a year ago after being acquired in a trade with the Raiders. “He is a really good football player, three-position (linebacker) value between base and nickel and has played some safety in the past. He’s a guy that again, we are looking to see who we can trust with consistency and right now this is going to be his opportunity.’’

Terence Garvin has also played some WLB in the team’s nickel defense and he could see more action in that role on Friday with Wright out, as well. Richard said that for now the team wants to keep Garvin in a role of playing strongside linebacker in the base defense and weakside in the nickel allowing him to have to learn just two roles in what is his first season with the Seahawks. Richard said keeping Garvin to two spots for now “allows him to play fast.’’

2, Tramaine Brock will start out at nickelback.

Richard also said that Brock, who was signed by the Seahawks on Wednesday, will begin his Seattle career playing the nickel spot.

Brock played mostly outside during his 49ers career but also said he played extensively at nickel in 2015.

“It may be the easiest thing for him right now,’’ Richard said. “We are essentially in the middle of camp. He’s coming in and we want him to have the most immediate impact that he possibly could and it could easily be inside more than outside.’’

3, Mark Glowinski will start at right guard against the Vikings Friday.

In what appears to be almost a true rotation right now, Glowinski will get the start at right guard Friday after Oday Aboushi got the start last week against the Chargers, offensive line coach Tom Cable said after practice.

Cable said the right side of the line remains in some flux but that the rest is just about settled — center Justin Britt, left guard Luke Joeckel and left tackle George Fant.

“Really, I think the biggest pressing issue right now is to solidify that right side,’’ Cable said. “I think we’re pretty solid at center left guard, left tackle. So now we just want to make sure the opportunity is there for everybody to compete, get their opportunity on the right side and then we’ll make that decision. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Cable said rookie Ethan Pocic will get some turns at right guard this week as well after playing right tackle last week backing up Germain Ifedi. That sounds like Ifedi basically winning the right tackle job though Cable wouldn’t go quite that far.

“I think he’s probably on schedule,’’ Cable said of Ifedi. “I’m a little disappointed in that week he missed (due to injury from a punch thrown by Frank Clark). I think that would have really kind of been a big deal for him. So we’re trying to play catch up a little bit. But he seems to be doing fine.”

4, Kasen Williams does appear to be moving up the depth chart a little bit.

For the second straight day Williams got some significant work with the number one offense at receiver in a week that follows his breakout performance against the Chargers when he caught four passes for 119 yards.

Williams is stepping into the rotation in part in place of Paul Richardson, who was able to do some work today but did not go fully during team drills and seems unlikely to play against the Vikings after hurting his shoulder against the Chargers.

But the receiving corps otherwise is getting healthy as Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett participated fully today. Lockett made a dazzling touchdown catch during an early team drill. Carroll didn’t talk to the media today so there weren’t a lot of player updates but it will be interesting to see if Lockett plays on Friday.

5, Thomas Rawls again did not do team drills.

For the second straight practice Rawls participated in some early work and conditioning but then headed into the VMAC for a while and then came back out and watched team drills from the sidelines.

It’s unclear if Rawls is just resting some — which seems likely — or there is some other issue (he did not appear hurt during Sunday’s game). But that had Eddie Lacy again working with the first team offense during team drills and that might foreshadow that the Seahawks will get Lacy work with the first team in Friday’s game against the Vikings. Chris Carson followed Lacy in the rotations and might also be getting set up to play more earlier in the game this week than he did last week.

6, A few more personnel notes:

— Tight end Jimmy Graham was a full participant on Wednesday after getting what appeared to be a rest day on Tuesday. Luke Willson was still out and seems unlikely to play which again might mean significant playing time early for Nick Vannett and Marcus Lucas.

— Jeremy Lane was again the starter at right cornerback in the base defense with Shaquill Griffin then coming in for the nickel, playing outside with Lane shifting inside. So that will likely be the way the Seahawks open on Friday against the Vikings, as well.

— Brock’s addition will obviously shake up the cornerback rotation. DeAndre Elliottt has been running as the backup nickel but it’ll be interesting to see if the team gets Brock out there quickly on Friday. Pierre Desir and Griffin were the backup base cornerbacks today.

— Linebacker Michael Wilhoite did not practice on Wednesday — unclear if he has an injury or maybe getting a veteran’s day off.

— Marcus Smith again practiced fully and despite being listed as a defensive end is working with the linebackers, specifically at SLB.