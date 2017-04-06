What's next for the Seahawks and Richard Sherman? Here's what national media members are saying.

Six years ago, Seattle fell in love with a brash, confident cornerback named Richard. Now, that relationship could be nearing it’s end.

Sherman’s temperature has always run hot — it’s what makes the enigmatic star so hard to define. But last season, that temperature reached a boiling point with the Seahawks on several occasions, including two times where he questioned coaching decisions and another when he threatened to end the career of a local media member.

Sherman’s talent is still undisputed, but his time in Seattle could be nearing its end, as the Seahawks are actively discussing the possibility of a trade.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports a potential asking price for Sherman:

“The Seattle Seahawks are shopping a potential trade for cornerback Richard Sherman, and it’s now clear any NFL team willing to consider such a proposition must be ready to pay dearly for the chance to add one of the league’s premier players.

The specific asking price for Sherman?

The Seahawks have let it be known they would consider trading Sherman, but only for “a very good player plus a high draft pick,” according to an NFL source.”

John Clayton of ESPN says trading Sherman won’t be easy for Seahawks:

“The problem with trading Sherman and replacing him with a rookie is the expected dropoff in that first year for Seattle’s defense. Let’s say the Seahawks can get a first-rounder and something else for Sherman. Unless they land an experienced starter, they would go into the season with Jeremy Lane, their third cornerback last year, as the No. 1. Neiko Thorpe, Perrish Cox, DeAndre Elliott and Pierre Desir would be the main options for the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Subtract Sherman and the Seahawks might have to get two corners out of this draft.”

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated talked to Sherman, who says ‘there is no bad blood‘ between him and the Seahawks. Breer also commented on why the Seahawks could be open to moving Sherman:

“…as I understand it, the Seahawks are now looking at getting ahead of the aging of their core. Seattle has 10 players taking up 61 percent of its cap space—those guys count for a total of $101.26 million on the ’17 cap—and all 10 have played at least five NFL seasons. Seven of the 10 are 28 or older, and Earl Thomas and KJ Wright will make it nine of 10 before the season starts.”

Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB wonders if Sherman is on the decline:

“Sherman struggled with change-of-direction last year. When forced to swivel his hips and follow a receiver breaking out on a corner route or, especially, breaking in on a slant, he often allowed too much separation. In-breaking patterns have always posed challenges for the angular Sherman, but 2016 was the first time they consistently posed problems.”

Bernd Buchmasser of SB Nation proposed this potential trade between the Seahawks and Patriots:

“What if the Patriots and Seahawks simply swap Butler and Sherman?

On the surface, this would make sense for both teams as neither would see a dramatic drop-off in quality at the cornerback position. Comparing Butler’s 2016 campaign to Sherman’s solidifies this thought and shows that both have been among the best cornerbacks in the NFL last season.”