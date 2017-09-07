Many experts are split on the Seahawks, but there is no shortage of national media making the Seahawks their Super Bowl pick. Here's what they're saying.

Bob Condotta: 12-4

“A healthier Seahawks team should have another good run it especially with a schedule that shapes up as one of the more forgiving in the NFL this year and in the team’s recent history. Seattle should be able to fend off Arizona to win a second straight division title and fourth in the last five years, and earn a bye in the first weekend of the playoffs. All of that assumes the offensive line improves just enough for Russell Wilson to stay healthier and that the defense avoids some of the significant injuries it suffered a year ago.”

Stefanie Loh: 13-3

“The Seahawks should earn home-field advantage, which will allow them to reach their third Super Bowl under Pete Carroll. And look for them to beat Oakland and former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch in the Big Game.”

Larry Stone: 13-3

“The key for the Seahawks is to obtain home-field advantage, which should be attainable with their schedule, provided there aren’t too many major injuries. That’s been a route to the Super Bowl in the past and I think it will be again this year. But the lame-duck Raiders will give their Oakland fans one more title to savor.”

Matt Calkins: 10-6

“This season is going to feel a lot like last season. The Seahawks are still one of, if not the most talented defensive teams in the NFL, and have enough on both sides of the ball to put together another double-digit win season. But their shortcomings on the offensive line will hamper their trademark running game and ultimately stifle them in the playoffs.”

Brady Henderson: Over 10.3 wins

“The Seahawks’ 2016 season was largely defined by injuries to Russell Wilson and Earl Thomas and a running game that couldn’t find its footing. but Wilson is healthy and seems primed to a bounce-back season. Thomas has looked like his All-Pro self this summer and the Seahawks brought in Eddie Lacy to pair with Thomas Rawls in their backfield. … The opener at Green Bay notwithstanding, the Seahawks have a very manageable schedule. … With a roster that still ranks among the NFL’s best, they should be able to get 11 victories in 2017. That should be enough to secure a playoff game at home, where the Seahawks are tough to beat.”

Mike Sando: Seahawks finish 12-4

“The Seahawks face the NFL’s fifth-easiest schedule of opposing QBs, and they’ll do it with a defense featuring eight Pro Bowlers. They have the 10th-best QB playing against the fifth-worst QBs, backed by a great defense. The opposing QB schedule for Seattle and every NFC West teams gets easier if Andrew Luck can’t play for the Colts.”

Greg Bishop: Packers (3-seed) over Seahawks (4-seed) in NFC championship

“In the NFC, I could see any of the four teams I picked to win divisions making the Super Bowl. I bet against Atlanta because of how the team lost the last Super Bowl, and I don’t have confidence in Dallas’s defense or Seattle’s offensive line. So the Packers are my pick there, because, Aaron Rodgers.”

Chris Burke: Falcons (5) over Seahawks (4) in NFC wild card round

“I could see any of at least eight NFC teams reaching the Super Bowl (Green Bay, Dallas, Seattle, Arizona, Carolina, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, maybe even one or two others); the AFC race, to me, looks like it really boils down to New England, Pittsburgh and whichever teams come out of the AFC West.”

Peter King: Seahawks (1) over Patriots (1) in Super Bowl LII

Ben Baskin: Cowboys (5) over Seahawks (4) in NFC wild card round

Andy Benoit: Vikings (2) over Seahawks (3) in NFC divisional round

Albert Breer: Cowboys (6) over Seahawks (1) in NFC divisional round

Jacob Feldman: Washington (5) over Seahawks (4) in NFC wild card round

Jonathan Jones: Packers (1) over Seahawks (2) in NFC Championship

Tim Rohan: Falcons (3) over Seahawks (2) in NFC divisional round

Jenny Vrentas: Patriots (1) over Seahawks (2) in Super Bowl LII

Robert Mays: Seahawks over Steelers in Super Bowl LII

“I know New England is set to rampage through the league, but let’s just consider how talented the Steelers are for a second. This offense has Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, and Martavis Bryant back for the first time in a long time, and the defense should be a top-10 group. They have enough firepower to get past New England and face a Seattle team that was terrifying even before trading for Sheldon Richardson.”

Rodger Sherman: Seahawks over Raiders in Super Bowl LII

“I’ll be honest: I just didn’t want to pick the Patriots. I think the Raiders have the offense to beat New England (and Khalil Mack), and I think the Seahawks have the defense to beat New England (and Russell Wilson), so they’re my two picks to potentially win this thing while not picking the Patriots. I’ll take the Seahawks.”

Kevin Clark: Seahawks over Patriots in Super Bowl LII; Comeback Player of the Year: Earl Thomas

“The line is terrible, but I believe in the stacked defense, Russell Wilson, and Seattle’s skill position guys.”

(Danny Kelly, formerly of Field Gulls, picked the Patriots over the Packers in the Super Bowl.)

Four of 10 panelists pick Bobby Wagner to record the most tackles in the NFL

“You can have quite the debate regarding who the best tackle vacuum in the NFL is. Some will insist it’s Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers. Others still will swear it’s young Kwon Alexander of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie Reuben Foster of the San Francisco 49ers even garnered a couple of votes here.

But it’s hard to argue against Wagner having the perfect combination of talent and opportunity.”

One of nine panelists picked the Seahawks to make the Super Bowl (vs. New England)

All 15 panelists pick the Seahawks to win the NFC West

Gregg Rosenthal: A healthy, prime-year Russell Wilson with the best defense of the decade should be ready to make another Super Bowl run.”

Judy Battista: “A strange offseason with indications of tension and trade speculation gives way to what could be a surprisingly easy division title for the Seahawks.”

Steve Wyche: “There is a frightening edge to these guys entering the season — and that is frightening knowing how much of an edge they’ve always possessed.”

Mike Florio: Packers (1-seed) over Seahawks (2-seed) in NFC Championship

Michael David Smith: Seahawks (2) over Chiefs (2) in Super Bowl LII

Charean Williams: Packers (1) over Seahawks (5) in NFC divisional round

Projected wins: 9.8

Playoff odds: 63 percent

Division odds: 49 percent

Super Bowl odds: 6 percent

NFL rank: 6 (Elo rating: 1571)

“This forecast is based on 100,000 simulations of the season and updates after every game. Our model uses Elo ratings (a measure of strength based on head-to-head results and quality of opponent) to calculate teams’ chances of winning their regular-season games and advancing to and through the playoffs.”