A sampling of national-media reaction after the Seahawks' maddening 25-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

Just another maddening Seahawks road game.

The officiating was a sore point after the game, but the Seattle offense deserves more heat.

And yet, the Seahawks were incredibly close to salvaging a win on the final play against the Saints.

The 25-20 loss in New Orleans leaves Seattle 4-2-1, and with an offense that has produced one touchdown in the last nine quarters. Meanwhile, the defense has been on the field a lot. But the Seahawks are still sitting in the No. 3 spot in the NFC playoff field.

As usual, the national media had plenty to say about the state of the Seahawks. Below is a sampling:

Peter King of Monday Morning Quarterback has been impressed by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner:

“The more I watch Bobby Wagner, the more I think he’ll be a serious contender for Canton one day.”

ESPN.com’s Sheil Kapadia says offense, not officiating, is the Seahawks’ problem:

“Good teams focus on what they can control, and at 4-2-1, the Seahawks are a good team. There were calls that didn’t go their way, but that’s life in the NFL. The focus going forward (once again) needs to be on the offense, which managed one touchdown on nine possessions against a Saints defense that came in allowing a league-worst 32.5 points per game.”

Don Banks of NFL.com noted how worn down the Seahawks looked against the Saints:

“Seattle in the Superdome looked like a slightly road weary team that played five long quarters last Sunday night at Arizona, but at 4-2-1, the Seahawks didn’t suffer a truly damaging loss. Seattle needs some rest and a chance to get Wilson’s legs healthier, because when he can’t run, their offense looks limited and opposing defenses don’t respect the Seahawks deep passing threat. Seattle doesn’t play again until next Monday night at home against Buffalo, and maybe the extra bit of time will help toward that goal.”

NFL.com’s Conor Orr listed the officiating as one of his takeaways:

“The discrepancy between penalties called was eye-opening in this game. Perhaps you could rationalize it by saying that the Seahawks play an aggressive style of pass defense and essentially gamble that the referees will not throw a flag on every play. Sometimes, the calls simply catch up. But the Seahawks were clipped for 11 penalties for a total of 76 yards while the Saints were hit with just two for a total of 10 yards. The physical play in both secondaries led me to believe that those numbers should have been evened out a bit. By my count, four of the 11 calls on Seattle were of the pass interference, defensive holding or illegal hand usage variety.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports’ Shutdown Corner blog listed the NFC West as one of his losers of Week 8:

“The Seattle Seahawks lost at the New Orleans Saints, when Jermaine Kearse couldn’t get both feet in bounds on Russell Wilson’s pass to the end zone on the final play. The offense wasn’t great again, and the defense without defensive end Michael Bennett (knee injury) was a little off too. The Seahawks are 4-2-1. They have the ability to make a deep run, but a lot needs to be fixed first.”

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly said the Seahawks’ offensive line is one of the losers of Week 8:

“The Seahawks have an elite defense and an offense that features Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham, and Doug Baldwin. That’s enough to make them contenders, sight unseen. But their refusal to dedicate any money to their offensive line ― they’ve allocated just over $9 million of their cap to their line, dead last in the NFL ― just might derail their season. Seattle let starting left tackle Russell Okung and starting right guard J.R. Sweezy walk this past offseason, and looked to fill the void with a collection of first-contract draft picks and veteran journeymen. When starting tackle Bradley Sowell (a minimum-contract veteran free agent) got hurt last week, Seattle turned to a player, George Fant, who had literally last started a game in eighth grade. Honestly, how does this happen?”

John Breech of CBSSports.com gave the Seahawks a B-minus for their performance against the Saints:

“If Pete Carroll still has Marshawn Lynch‘s number, he might want to use it. The Seahawks run game has looked ugly for almost the entire season, a span that includes Sunday’s game where they only rushed for 74 yards. The loss to the Saints marks the fifth time this year that Seattle has been held under 75 yards. In 2013 and 2014 combined, the Seahawks were only held under that number once. If Beast Mode can’t come back, then the Seahawks better hope that Thomas Rawls‘ leg starts to heal at a slightly faster rate.”