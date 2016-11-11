A sampling of national-media reaction about the Seahawks heading into their game against the Patriots on Sunday night.

There’s been no shortage of story lines surrounding Sunday night’s Seahawks-Patriots game.

And with the Seahawks coming off a Monday night game that had plenty of talking points involving Richard Sherman and officiating, it was anything but a slow week for Seattle.

The Seahawks (5-2-1) face perhaps their toughest challenge of the season in New England (7-1), and the oddsmakers have Seattle as a heavy underdog. There was also plenty of questions this week about the Super Bowl, with Darrell Bevell and Russell Wilson sharing their thoughts on how that game ended.

The national media also had plenty to say about the Seahawks this week. Below is a sampling:

Jenny Vrentas of Monday Morning Quarterback reviewed the poor officiating in Monday’s Seahawks-Bills game:

“Sherman, somewhat ironically, had just this week suggested that officials are making calls against the Seahawks to keep things close. This week, though, it’s the Bills who will be getting an apology. No one—not winners, not losers and not spectators—likes to see an outcome of a game potentially affected in a major way by an officiating mistake. Let alone two mistakes. Let alone two mistakes that are obvious.”

ESPN.com’s Bill Barnwell listed Tom Cable as one of the coaches and players with everything on the line down the stretch:

“Cable has carved out an enormous role for himself in Seattle, where he has as much say about personnel and roster construction as any other offensive line coach in the league. But 2016 feels worse than most years; the Seahawks dearly miss longtime left tackle Russell Okung, and Russell Wilson‘s mobility issues have compromised his ability to run away from free or mostly unblocked rushers for most of the season. Cable’s lines have routinely gotten better as the year has gone along, and Wilson looked more mobile against the Bills on Monday night, but 2016 may be the year that Cable’s influence begins to wane.”

Robert Mays of The Ringer explains what makes quarterbacks like Tom Brady efficient in the red zone:

“Both Brady and (Drew) Brees have been terrifyingly accurate near the end zone this fall, and while that’s largely a product of their immense talent, it also has a lot to do with the QBs taking advantage of schemes that are excellent at using every bit of field between the sidelines. The Patriots are content to pound opponents into submission near the goal line when the situation calls for it, but New England does as good a job as any offense in the league of spreading defenses out in these short fields, making them account for as many receivers as possible.”

The Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg said Sunday’s game will be a showcase for Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham:

“Sunday’s Super Bowl XLIX rematch could end up as a Super Bowl LI preview. According to the latest NFL forecast from FiveThirtyEight, the Patriots are the most-likely Super Bowl winner in the NFL (24 percent) while the Seahawks (12 percent) lead all NFC teams. On display will be two star tight ends in New England’s Rob Gronkowski and Seattle’s Jimmy Graham.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports’ Shutdown Corner blog gave 10 reasons why the Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl is the best NFL game ever:

“We often don’t get the NFL’s two best teams in the Super Bowl. But two champions made it to Super Bowl XLIX. The Seahawks won the previous Super Bowl. The Patriots would win this one. Both teams have been among the NFL’s best for years now. There’s no doubt these were two great teams, and it almost didn’t happen. The Seahawks needed a miracle comeback in the NFC title game against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots trailed the Baltimore Ravens by two touchdowns in the third quarter of the divisional round. They both made it, and gave us a classic.”