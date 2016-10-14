A sampling of national-media items related to the Seahawks heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons.

With the Seahawks back on their regular game-week routine, there’s been no shortage of story lines, particularly with an intriguing opponent coming up in the Falcons.

The Richard Sherman-Julio Jones potential matchup looms large. And speaking of Sherman, he had a few things to say about the “locker-room talk” story that’s flared up in the presidential campaign. Others on the Seahawks did as well.

Meantime, the Seahawks will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline in Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who was the team’s defensive coordinator through the 2014 season.

Russell Wilson appears to be only getting healthier, based on various reports this week.

Oh, and weather’s likely to be a factor on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

The national media also had some impressions of the Seahawks during the week. Below is a sampling:

This week, ESPN’s E:60 program aired a piece on Michael Bennett and his brother Martellus, who plays for the Patriots. It was an offshoot of a piece written by Mina Kimes this summer for ESPN the Magazine and ESPN.com.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com offers some updated Las Vegas odds on teams’ Super Bowl prospects, including the Seahawks, who remain at 7-1 to get to the championship game in Houston:

“3-1 after their by and it doesn’t even feel like the Seahawks are playing that well.”

Meantime, the Falcons made the decision to fly to Seattle after playing Denver in Colorado rather than fly back to Atlanta and then all the way to Seattle. They’ve been practicing at the University of Washington, where on Thursday they got a taste of the elements, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“The Falcons held their walk-through indoors, but the practice was held outdoors in the rain. The forecast calls for showers over the next four days, including Sunday.”

And because it’s never too early to look at these sorts of things, here’s what the playoff field looks like entering Week 6 according to NFL.com. The Seahawks are currently the NFC’s fourth seed, with the Falcons as the No. 3 seed.

Also, FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Seahawks a 77 percent chance to make the playoffs and 11 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl. As for Sunday’s game, the website has them at a 68 percent chance of winning.