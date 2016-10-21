A sampling of national-media reaction to the Seahawks as they get ready for their pivotal NFC West game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

Even with a pivotal NFC West road game coming up on national TV for the Seahawks, it was easy to linger on the Richard Sherman outburst and the non-call he was in the middle of during the Falcons game.

It appears the Seahawks will weather the fallout of the Sherman sideline rant, and defensive coordinator Kris Richard accepted some responsibility for what happened.

There’s never any shortage of story lines with this team, even with the players recovering from injury. For example, we wrote this week about the deep emotional tie Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls has with his hometown of Flint, Mich.

The national media also had plenty to say about the Seahawks as they head into their game against the Cardinals. Below is a sampling:

Elliott Harrison of NFL.com is picking the Cardinals to beat the Seahawks on Sunday:

“Heckuva matchup that’s lost a little luster, given that neither team has been dominant. The Seahawks‘ primary charge this week will be stopping David Johnson, who is the most complete back in football this side of Le’Veon Bell. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson is enjoying another fine season. Do you realize he has the second-highest passer rating in NFL history? Crazy talk. The wild card in this matchup could be Michael Floyd, who seemingly emerged from the doghouse this past Monday night to see more time on the field.”

SportingNews.com’s Vinnie Iyer goes the other way, taking the Seahawks:

“There’s something a little off with Carson Palmer and Arizona’s passing game, something that Richard Sherman and Seattle’s defense, out to correct the bad lapses they had vs. Atlanta, can exploit. Palmer and Russell Wilson come in a little banged up, and they can’t expect to get the boosts they’ve gotten from their running backs against these defenses. Doug Baldwin and Larry Fitzgerald are a wash, so it comes down to the other weapons who can get open for big pass plays. This is the kind of game for which the Seahawks got Jimmy Graham.”

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com thinks the Cardinals will emerge with the win:

“This is a big chance for Seattle to take a big hold on the division lead. The Cardinals haven’t looked right so far in the early part of the season, but I think they get it going here and David Johnson will run them to a victory.”

FoxSports.com’s Peter Schrager is also taking the Chargers:

“Arizona has won two straight, and I think the Cardinals keep it going Sunday night. Seattle has owned Arizona in that Bird’s Nest the past three years, that’s for sure. The Seahawks have outscored Arizona by a combined 105-34 the past three times the teams played in Glendale. But this has David Johnson National TV Coming Out Party written all over it. Give me the Cards in the game of the week.”

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com writes that the Cardinals are still focused on Seattle’s run game:

“When the Cardinals beat the Seahawks in Seattle in 2013 and 2015, they held them to 20 carries or fewer for 115 yards or fewer. In four losses, Arizona has given up an average of 167.8 rushing yards per game. In order for the Cardinals to get their first victory over the Seahawks under Arians at University of Phoenix Stadium, they will once again need to slow a running game that’s not as formidable as in years past, but one they view is still the key to a victory.”

Some other miscellaneous links that caught our eye this week:

–Richard Sherman talked about his sideline outburst for The Players Tribune this week, saying he had no regrets about it.

–A Phoenix-area sports-talk station is running a poll about what bothers Cardinals fans about Seahawks fans the most.

—Emily Kaplan of Monday Morning Quarterback had an interesting piece about WSU quarterback Luke Falk and being labeled as a “system quarterback” thanks to playing for Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

–And in case you’re curious, FiveThirtyEight.com is giving the Seahawks an 82 percent chance of making the playoffs and 12 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.