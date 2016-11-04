A sampling of national-media reaction as the Seahawks get set to prepare to face the Bills on "Monday Night Football."

There’s rarely a dull moment with these Seahawks.

The NFL this week told the team it blew a few calls in Seattle’s loss to New Orleans, which prompted plenty of interesting theories from Richard Sherman.

Meantime, Marshawn Lynch was in the locker room — but just for a visit.

All this as the Seahawks approach the midway point of their schedule with Monday night’s home game against the Bills. The schedule will get no easier, with a Sunday night game at New England on Nov. 13. Even still, FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Seahawks an 82 percent chance of making the playoffs, but only a 32 percent chance of a first-round bye.

As usual, the national media had plenty to say about the Seahawks this week. Below is a sampling:

Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com wrote this week about the Seahawks’ need for more explosive plays:

“When the Seahawks are productive offensively, they have different elements working together — the run game, the quick passing attack and the shots downfield. That’s what we saw in the second half of last season, when the offense averaged 31.25 points per game. But this year, the team has not been able to reach that same level, in large part because of Russell Wilson‘s injuries. One area where the Seahawks are lacking is explosive plays. Last year, Wilson produced 60 explosive plays (20 yards or more), fourth-most in the NFL. This season, through seven games, he has 20, which ranks 17th.”

ESPN.com’s Bobby Greenhalgh rates the Seahawks-Bills game as the second-best of Week 9:

“A home game on Monday Night Football might bode well for the Seattle Seahawks. They have won 10 straight home games against teams from the AFC and 10 straight Monday night games. This is the only matchup of the week between two FPI top-10 teams.”

ESPN Stats & Info points out Russell Wilson will be trying to join some exclusive company on Monday:

“Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has won all five of his starts on Monday Night Football, throwing for 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson and the Seahawks face the Buffalo Bills, and he will try to become the third quarterback to start his Monday Night Football career with a record of 6-0 or better. The others are Neil O’Donnell (7-0) and Bob Griese (6-0).”

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com rated Wilson ninth in his quarterback index:

“Wilson’s numbers for the season (5 TDs and 2 INTs) could pass for a typical Brees game. My preseason pick for MVP is probably not going to make a run at the award this year, in part because he’s not involving his young wideouts in the action. Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson have combined for 313 yards. It’s hard to blame everything on Wilson’s diminished mobility, because he played two excellent games after initially hurting his ankle and knee. Still, the cumulative effect of those injuries (and a pectoral problem) has taken a toll. It was eye-opening to see Seattle’s offense put up just 13 points in the Superdome. Wilson isn’t playing poorly, he’s just not special right now. That’s not the Wilson we are used to.”

NFL.com’s Adam Schein wondered what happened to the NFC West:

“I thought Arizona and Seattle had two of the best teams in the NFL, both sure things for the playoffs. Not even close. … Seattle’s offensive line is porous — and as a result, Russell Wilson has been injured and ineffective all season.”

Bucky Gleason of The Buffalo News ruminated on Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor as he prepares to square off against Wilson:

“Tyrod Taylor is often compared to Russell Wilson because they’re about the same size and play similar styles. The two quarterbacks also have thrown roughly three touchdown passes for every one interception during their careers. Both are dangerous runners who can extend plays. … The Bills are standing in the pocket under heavy pressure. They have eight games to decide whether they want to run with Taylor as their quarterback or pass on a five-year contract extension worth $90 million. If forced to make a decision today, I’d pass on the extension and resume searching for a long-term answer.”