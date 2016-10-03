A sampling of national-media reaction as the Seahawks head into their bye week 3-1 after a 27-17 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

If that’s what Russell Wilson can do now, just imagine when he gets healthy.

The Seahawks put together a pretty complete game on Sunday, knocking off the Jets 27-17 in East Rutherford, N.J. Wilson threw three touchdown passes and continued his chemistry with tight end Jimmy Graham. The Seattle defense played strong throughout and picked up three interceptions in the fourth quarter, including two by Richard Sherman.

Seattle heads into its bye week 3-1, and tied for first place with the surprising L.A. Rams in the NFC West.

After an impressive win, the national media had plenty to say about it. Below is a sampling of reaction:

Peter King of Monday Morning Quarterback talked about how hard Wilson worked on his rehab in the days leading up to the game:

“I didn’t know quite how to ask this question to Wilson on Sunday before the Seahawks left Newark for the flight home, so I basically said, You’re a newlywed. How does your wife feel about a rehab guy living in your home for a week? ‘We were all in,’ Wilson said. ‘Ciara’s great about it. She was at the game today too, with about 30 family and friends.’ Wilson’s such an insane rehabber that he interrupted sleep to do it. … It paid off, obviously. Wilson played nimbly against a strong pass-rush, completed 72 percent of his throws and never looked like he favored either leg.”

ESPN.com’s Dan Graziano said the rest of the league should take notice and be afraid of the Seahawks:

“The Seahawks saw their quarterback sprain his ankle in Week 1 and his knee in Week 3. Their starting running back, Thomas Rawls, has a broken bone in his leg. Graham, the big tight end, was a huge question mark coming off a patellar tendon tear. The offensive line, always an early-season nettle in the Pacific Northwest, wasn’t at full strength until rookie first-rounder Germain Ifedi was finally healthy enough to join it Sunday. After the first two weeks of the season, they had exactly one touchdown. But heading into their bye week, the Seahawks are 3-1. That soft rumble you heard was the rest of the NFC shuddering. Not only is this team 3-1 in spite of all that’s gone wrong, but there’s probably no team in the entire league that’s more sure of itself.”

Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com praised Wilson’s performance against the Jets:

“Wilson’s injuries have been the story of the Seahawks’ season so far. He suffered a right high ankle sprain in Week 1 in addition to the knee injury in Week 3. But the quarterback has shown he’s capable of playing at less than 100 percent, and he’ll now get time to heal as the Seahawks go into the bye with a 3-1 record.”

NFL.com’s Don Banks came away impressed with the Seahawks:

“The Seahawks have to love it when MetLife Stadium shows up on their schedule. The site of the franchise’s greatest triumph — that Super Bowl destruction of Denver at the close of the 2013 season — was again Seattle’s happy place on Sunday, with Pete Carroll’s guys besting the Jets, one of his former teams, 27-17. Seattle was back to its finely-tuned-machine form against New York, and can you imagine how much damage Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson might be able to inflict when healthy? Wilson sprained an ankle in the opener, and saw his left knee get rolled up on in Week 3, but there he was, picking apart the befuddled Jets defense to the tune of 23-of-32 for 309 yards and three touchdowns.”

Dan Hanzus of NFL.com enjoyed the chemistry between Graham and Wilson:

“Jimmy Graham is proving you can still be a game-changer after suffering a torn patellar tendon. The Seahawks tight end had his second straight 100-yard receiving day and displayed scary-good chemistry with Wilson on two expert touch passes.”

CBSSports.com’s John Breech gave the Seahawks an “A” for their performance on Sunday:

“Russell Wilson must’ve been downing the Nanobubbles this week because he looked unstoppable against the New York Jets , despite the fact that he was playing with a sprained MCL on Sunday. At one point in the first half, Wilson was 10 of 11 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and had a perfect QB rating of 158.3.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports’ Shutdown Corner blog listed Graham as one of his winners of the week:

“Nobody expected much from the Seattle Seahawks tight end. He didn’t fit well last season in the Seahawks offense, and was coming off a torn patellar tendon. That injury is one of the toughest to bounce back from. Graham seems all the way back now. Graham had 100 yards and a touchdown last week, and he followed that up Sunday with six catches for 113 yards in a 27-17 win over the New York Jets. Graham was once one of the best tight ends in football, and he might be again. And if this is what we can expect from Graham going forward, the Seahawks offense will be really tough when it gets fully healthy.”

The New York Times’ Ben Shpigel was impressed by Wilson’s accuracy:

“In the first half, Wilson misfired on only one pass, long, short or intermediate. Wilson’s diminished mobility hindered his elusiveness but had no bearing on the strength and accuracy of his right arm. His throws are so precise that he could probably hit a Cheerio from 50 yards. Instead, as the Jets’ coverage collapsed, he settled for a 42-yard touchdown pass to the rookie Tanner McEvoy.”