A sampling of national-media reaction in the wake of No. 4 Washington's 41-10 romp over Colorado in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night.se

And now, Washington fans wait.

The Huskies made their case Friday night with a 41-10 victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 championship game. It was UW’s first conference title since 2000 and the win should have just about secured a berth in the College Football Playoff. The seedings will officially be unveiled on Sunday at 9 a.m. PT.

Until then, the speculation (not to mention actual games) will be unfolding all day Saturday. Below is a sampling of national-media reaction about what all this means for the Huskies:

ESPN.com’s Ted Miller sang the praises of Washington after its resounding win:

“Washington is back. It won its first conference title since 2000, but generations who preceded our present millennials can recall the Huskies as a Northwest power. This is a program that feels firmly set to compete on a national level under Petersen, much more so than a flash in the pan.”

Heather Dinich of ESPN.com said the Huskies did exactly what they needed to do:

“Committee chairman Kirby Hocutt said on Tuesday that Washington’s strength of schedule has been “a concern” for the committee, but at the very least, Washington is in a better spot now because it has a win over a top-10 team. Washington had a strong defensive effort and ran the ball well in a performance that should eliminate No. 5 Michigan from the conversation and certainly knock Colorado out.”

The Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper wrote about the revival meeting that took place in Santa Clara:

“Of all the funky sounds that blare from all of college football in a vast, eccentric land, a familiar old one resurfaced in eminence on Friday night with 90 seconds left in a game long since spent. It came from the lower stands of Levi’s Stadium, some 700 miles south of its usual home. It was the sound of human beings barking like dogs, a Washington Huskies tradition, and it did count as a signal. Washington, a proud program that somehow bunched 100 losses into the 14 seasons that preceded this one, had finished a steep one-season climb into rarer and rarer air.”

Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports’ Dr. Saturday blog said it should be a lock for the Huskies:

“It’s going to be hard to keep Washington out of the College Football Playoff now. Washington, ranked No. 4 in the most recent rankings, walloped No. 8 Colorado 41-10 Friday night in the Pac-12 title game in a performance that could prove to be the cherry on top of the Huskies’ College Football Playoff resume.”

USA Today’s George Schroeder said the rest of the Pac-12 should be afraid of the Huskies:

“This Washington team is well-drilled, as we’ve come to expect from Chris Petersen teams. It’s also talented — the Huskies weren’t operating at anything close to their full capacity on Friday night, but they easily beat Colorado 41-10 to win the Pac-12 championship. With a 12-1 regular season complete, Washington is one of the nation’s four best teams, based on the résumé or, if you’ve been watching for more than a half-hour or so, the eye test. But in a larger sense, the Huskies might just be getting started.”

Ken Goe of The Oregonian felt a little more cautious about the Huskies’ playoff chances:

“Pay close attention to what the College Football Playoff selection committee does tomorrow. And while you’re doing it, pay no attention to CFP propaganda that touts the playoff as a way to select college football’s national champion. It’s never been about that. It’s been about college football’s heavy hitters controlling as much of the postseason loot and attention as they can. Nobody is a heavier hitter than Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany. It will be interesting to see how many teams the Big Ten can push into the four-team playoff, and who gets left out in the process.”

The San Jose Mercury News’ Jon Wilner also took a wait-and-see approach on UW:

“Washington made its closing argument Friday night for inclusion in the College Football Playoff. It was impressive, thorough, resounding. But was it enough? With their 41-10 victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 title game at Levi’s Stadium, the Huskies will finish as a 12-win, one-loss champion of a power conference. No team with that profile has been left out of the playoff in its two years of existence.”

Ben Kercheval of CBSSports.com thought Washington should be included in his takeaways from the game:

“While speaking in certainties is usually a death sentence, we can say with almost complete confidence that Washington will be headed to the playoff. Beating a 10-win, top-10 opponent by 31 points is good no matter how you look at it, and there’s no reason to think the Huskies will drop because of the results this weekend. The only thing left to determine for Washington is seeding. As for the Big Ten, it better hope for a Virginia Tech upset over Clemson if it wants to get two teams into the field.”