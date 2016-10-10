A sampling of national-media reaction to the 4-1 Falcons, who will square off with the Seahawks on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

All of a sudden, Seahawks-Falcons has turned into a pretty big game.

Seattle had its bye on Sunday, though Week 5 was not entirely unproductive for the Seahawks (3-1). They moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC West thanks to the Rams (3-2) losing at home to the Bills, 30-19.

Meantime, Atlanta (4-1) won its fourth straight game, knocking off the previously undefeated Broncos in Denver, 23-16.

With such a big game looming at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, the national media had plenty to say about the Falcons and how they appear to be rounding into form. Below is a sampling:

Peter King of Monday Morning Quarterback said Atlanta’s pass rush really stood out on Sunday:

“Three noticeable players from the 23-16 Atlanta upset of the Broncos in Denver: edge rushers Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborn, and physical safety Keanu Neal. I certainly am spoiled by Dwight Freeney, who had three significant pressures, but those newbies (all acquired in the past 19 months) really stood out. Paxton Lynch, in his first NFL start, was sacked six times, and the Broncos rushed for just 3.5 yards per carry. It’s true that we’re entranced by the multiplicity of the Atlanta offense, but the Falcons earned their fourth win Sunday because they can finally send rushers after the quarterback who get home.”

CBSSports.com’s Will Brinson took note of the Falcons’ recent impressive wins:

“It’s early yet, but maybe Madden 17 was onto something after all, because the Atlanta Falcons look capable of winning a Super Bowl five weeks into the season. Those sort of October proclamations are stereotypical of NFL analysis and unfairly lethargic, but after beating the two teams who were in last year’s Super Bowl in back-to-back weeks and surging out to 4-1, Atlanta has to be taken seriously.”

Mike Klis of USA Today said the victory over Denver was the perfect storm for Atlanta:

“Atlanta’s defense entered the game ranked 30th in the 32-team league, in large part because it registered just 4.0 sacks in its first four games. But the Falcons discovered a savory cocktail in (Paxton) Lynch’s inexperience with feeling the pressure of a pass rush and the struggles of right tackle . Lynch was sacked 6 times in this game alone, with in on 3.5 of them. Beasley beat Sambrailo much of the day until the Broncos’ coaching staff pulled their second-year tackle in the fourth quarter.”

ESPN.com’s Vaughn McClure pointed out the Falcons started out 5-0 last year, so they shouldn’t get ahead of themselves:

“The Broncos played with a rookie quarterback in Paxton Lynch, who looked clueless at times, starting for the injured Trevor Siemian. But the Falcons winning the first half of this grueling, back-to-back trip out west was another step toward earning more respectability. Beat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Seattle next Sunday and “Super Bowl contender” will become a normal part of the vocabulary when discussing the Falcons. You don’t beat teams like Carolina, Denver and Seattle in consecutive weeks by accident. But, again, the Falcons won’t get ahead of themselves.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports’ Shutdown Corner blog named Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan one of his winners of Week 5:

“It’s way too early to talk about NFL MVP (though we all do anyway), but this is also true: If you’re picking an MVP a little less than one-third into the season, it has to be Ryan. If it looked like Ryan’s 503-yard game last week was due to Julio Jones going off for 300 yards, that’s fair. But you have to account for Sunday, too. Ryan faced the toughest defense in the NFL on the road, and he played well despite Jones having just 29 yards. … Playing quarterback at Denver, against a great Broncos defense, has been just about impossible the past couple seasons. Yet Ryan did it very well.”

ESPN.com’s Sheil Kapadia took note of the Seahawks moving into first place in the NFC West during their bye week, but Atlanta will be a test:

“The Atlanta Falcons, the Seahawks’ next opponent, had the best offense in the NFL through the first four weeks and turned in an impressive performance in their 23-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. … Overall, the three teams the Seahawks have beaten (the Miami Dolphins, 49ers and New York Jets) are a combined 3-12. The Falcons will provide a good test of where this team is.”