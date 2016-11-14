A sampling of national-media reaction following the Seahawks' 31-24 win over the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday night.

Maybe the Patriots should’ve run the ball, too?

The Seahawks emerged with by far their most impressive win of the season on Sunday night, knocking off New England on the road 31-24. Seattle (6-2-1) emerged triumphant in a game that feature seven lead changes and a remarkable goal-line stand by the Seahawks in the final seconds that rendered moot Pete Carroll’s decision to go for two on Seattle’s final touchdown. The victory came less than a week after beating Buffalo at home on Monday night.

They also got enough production from the Seahawks running backs, particularly C.J. Prosise, to help put up 420 yards of offense, a season high. Seattle sits in the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoff field and is in line for a first-round bye.

After such a wildly entertaining game, the national media had plenty to say about the Seahawks’ performance. Below is a sampling:

Peter King of Monday Morning Quarterback marveled at the great game between the Seahawks and Patriots:

“In a brutal scheduling quirk, the NFL had the Seahawks play Monday night at home, travel 2,687 air miles to New England on Friday, and play the best team in football on Sunday—and the Patriots were as well-rested as you can be, coming off a bye week. The Seahawks’ defense had been worn down, having played 90, 72 and 82 snaps in a 16-day span coming into Foxboro Sunday night. Seattle came back from deficits of 7-0, 14-12, 21-19 and 24-22 to win. This was a magnificent game. Did you watch it all the way through?”

Sports Illustrated’s Greg A. Bedard said the quality of the game reflected the quality of the coaches:

“When it comes to today’s NFL, Carroll-Belichick is like a lush oasis after slogging miles through the dry desert that is the rest of the NFL slate on any given Sunday (just try watching one game in the AFC South). Unlike previous decades of the NFL, when coaches like Shula, Landry, Noll, Parcells, Walsh, Gibbs and Grant often matched wits, Belichick and Carroll are unmatched among their peers.”

Ian O’Connor of ESPN.com discussed how meaningful the game was to Carroll:

“Pete Carroll swore he was not thinking about Super Bowl XLIX on Sunday night, you know, the one he handed to the New England Patriots as sure as Roger Goodell handed them the Vince Lombardi Trophy. He said he was not rewinding the past, only living for the moment, all that blah, blah, blah. And then the 65-year-old coach of the Seattle Seahawks left his postgame microphone inside Gillette Stadium and skipped toward his locker room hollering and whooping in a liberating way, betraying the words spoken to a roomful of reporters. Sometimes Carroll acts this way as the NFL’s answer to the late, great Dick Clark — the world’s oldest teenager. But this was different. Carroll wanted this one badly, even if it’s part of his job description to never, ever admit it.”

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman listed the goal line as one of his winners of Week 10:

“The Seahawks achieved fame and ridicule for attempting their lowest-percentage play in the simplest situation, and they’ve spent the past two years wallowing in regret. Sunday night, the Patriots tried four plays I’d bet my life savings on. All four failed. Scoring from the goal line seems easy, but the Ghost of Bad Football Decisions Past wants you to know that it isn’t. And he wants you to know that the things that seem the simplest hurt the most.”

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports picked up quickly on how different this game was for the Seahawks:

“The Seahawks can claim this was just another win, point to the long season ahead, note that this was anything but a Super Bowl … but it meant at least a little. It meant something. It always will against New England. This time, on the goal line, Seattle made the play. To the victors go the locker room dances and the silencing of the second-guessers.”

CBSSports.com’s Ryan Wilson wondered about Carroll’s decision to go for two in one of his takeaways from the game:

“We liked the call, though throwing a fade to Baldwin on the two-point conversion shouldn’t have been the top option — or, hell, among the top 15. The ball fell incomplete, and the Patriots had renewed life. And we know how that ended. So, no, we had no issue with going for two, but the Seahawks should remove “fade route to our shortest receiver” off the call sheet. The good news: Seattle avoided overtime and found a way to win.”

John Breech of CBSSports.com gave the Seahawks an A+ for their performance Sunday:

“In the ultimate twist of irony, the Seahawks won this game the same way the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX: with a goal line stand in the final seconds. The Seahawks defense didn’t completely shut down Tom Brady and the Patriots, but they did when they had to. Besides the goal line stand — where they stopped New England on four straight plays from inside the two-yard line — the Seahawks defense also came up big with two huge turnovers, including an interception that was Brady’s first of the year.”

NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman raved about Prosise’s emergence:

“Christine Michael‘s loss is C.J. Prosise‘s gain. The latter, a rookie out of Notre Dame, was Russell Wilson‘s go-to-target on the evening, reeling in seven catches for 87 yards and handling starting running back duties (17 car, 66 yards). Prosise played wide receiver and safety in college and his ball skills showed in the slot, where he ran wheels, rubs and everything in between. When Michael and Thomas Rawls are fully healthy, it’ll be interesting to see whether Prosise remains a fixture in the game plan.”