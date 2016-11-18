A sampling of national-media reaction as the Seahawks and Eagles get set to square off on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks were already riding high after their biggest win of the season on Sunday in New England.

But the good vibes carried over into the week as the team continued to get healthy, particularly the return of Thomas Rawls, which made Christine Michael expendable. Meantime, Russell Wilson joined Chris Hansen’s arena efforts as an investor, which Wilson called “a no-brainer.”

With the Seahawks (6-2-1) now the favorites to reach the Super Bowl according to FiveThirtyEight.com, the national media had plenty to say about the team and its matchup with the Eagles. Below is a sampling:

Tim McManus of ESPN.com wrote about how the Eagles were interested in taking Wilson before the Seahawks swooped in and took him:

“They showed plenty of interest in him pre-draft and, according to former Eagles scout turned NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Wilson used to send Jeremiah messages proclaiming: ‘If the Eagles draft me, I will lead the Eagles to championships.’ The Eagles’ plan was to use the 88th overall pick in the third round on Wilson, but Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll spoiled that by pulling the trigger on the QB with the 75th pick.”

ESPN.com’s Bobby Greenhalgh listed Seahawks-Eagles as the second-best matchup of Week 11:

“Week 11 has the greatest playoff implications on the Philadelphia Eagles. FPI gives the Eagles a 59 percent chance of making the playoffs with a win, but less than 32 percent with a loss. The Seattle Seahawks are nearly a seven-point favorite, according to FPI, the Eagles’ largest disadvantage for the rest of the season.”

David Murphy of The Philadelpia Inquirer listed four ways the Eagles could beat the Seahawks:

“To the naked eye, the biggest problem with the Seahawks’ offense this season — apart from their disastrous offensive line — has been Wilson’s ankle injury, which has robbed him of the two attributes that put him in that top tier of quarterbacks. Not just his ability to carry the ball himself, but also his ability to extend plays in the face of pressure and allow his smallish receivers to get open after their initial routes. … Judging by his performance against the Patriots on Sunday night, Wilson is slowly getting back to full health. If he is the Wilson of old against the Eagles, it will be interesting to see how his scrambling ability plays against an Eagles front four that has been nothing short of dominant all season.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Les Bowen said the Eagles should be at full strength at the cornerback position:

“Leodis McKelvin and his hamstring seem to be faring well in practice, and like McKelvin, the other veteran starter, Nolan Carroll, was a full participant Thursday, Carroll having successfully navigated the NFL concussion protocol. He left Sunday’s victory over Atlanta after an inadvertent helmet-to-helmet hit from middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.”

In a feature released this week in Sports Illustrated, Doug Baldwin had plenty of thoughts about football:

“I don’t know how to put this, but to some people the NFL is basically modern-day slavery,” Baldwin said. “Don’t get me wrong, we get paid a lot of money. There’s a sense of ‘shut up and play,’ that this is entertainment for other people. Then, when we go out in public we’re like zoo animals. We’re not human beings. I can’t go to the grocery store and just buy groceries like a normal person. It becomes an issue, a burden and so. . . I haven’t checked my mail in a while.”