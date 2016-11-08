A sampling of national media reaction following the Seahawks' 31-25 win over the Bills on "Monday Night Football."

CenturyLink Field and “Monday Night Football” always makes for a strange, potent mix.

And the Seahawks’ 31-25 win over the Bills on Monday was no different.

Jimmy Graham put on a stellar performance, especially in the first half. Russell Wilson seems to be looking like himself again, which is a good thing considering Seattle’s sputtering running game. And despite another exhausting performance by the defense (Buffalo ran 82 plays), it pulled itself together at the end when it needed to.

And, of course, there was weirdness, namely the chaotic conclusion to the first half. The Bill had plenty to say about it, especially coach Rex Ryan.

It was such an eventful game, the return of Percy Harvin was pretty much an afterthought.

The Seahawks improved to 5-2-1 with a road game against New England looming on Sunday night. FiveThirtyEight.com is giving Seattle a 34 percent chance of winning that game.

The rest of the national media had plenty to say about the Seahawks’ performance against the Bills. Below is a sampling:

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke focused on the officiating at the end of the first half:

“There’s no denying the mistakes loomed large, which is too bad. This was as entertaining a game, from start to finish, as the NFL has turned in during a disheartening regular season. We should be talking about Graham’s resurgence, the mesmerizing Wilson-Taylor head-to-head, or the Seahawks’ position as perhaps the NFC team best equipped to challenge Dallas. And we will, but only in addition to yet another examination of the NFL’s painfully flawed officiating system.”

Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com discussed what a healthy Wilson means for the Seahawks’ offense:

“Whether Wilson will become the running threat he has been in the past at any point this season is uncertain. But on Monday night, he showed enough mobility to take deeper drops and get out on the perimeter on bootlegs to open up plays downfield. That’s why Monday night was so significant. Wilson and the offense showed signs of life, and the Seahawks are 5-2-1, alone in first place in the NFC West, and two games ahead of the second-place Arizona Cardinals.”

SportingNews.com’s Vinnie Iyer was impressed by Graham’s performance:

“It was a throwback to that more consistent, more dominant and healthy time of his career, but also a important fast forward for a slumping Seahawks’ offense in search of a boost. With no ‘Beast Mode 2″ yet out of their Marshawn Lynch-less, Thomas Rawls-down rushing attack, the Seahawks have lacked matching the same physical intimidation they bring with their defense when it’s at full strength.”

Chris Wesseling of NFL.com was worried about Seattle’s running game:

“As promising as this performance was for Seattle’s passing game, it’s easy to see that the offensive coaching staff has little confidence in a slumping ground attack. The backfield duo of Christine Michael and C.J. Prosise was sitting on zero rushing yards until Michael strolled in from three yards out for a late second-quarter touchdown. The Seahawks called just eight rushes for 10 yards, which is hardly a surprise considering Michael was afforded precious few holes to exploit for the third consecutive game. Until defenses start respecting Wilson’s legs again, Seattle’s running game is spinning its wheels. Michael’s frustrated fantasy owners should brace for Thomas Rawls‘ return in Week 11, as Carroll recently suggested.”

CBSSports.com’s Will Brinson listed the Seahawks’ poor running game as one of his eight takeways from Monday’s game:

“The offensive line is a problem. Guys can’t block. The good news is Russell Wilson‘s a pretty talented quarterback, and managed to go 20-for-26 for 282 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. But this team needs to quickly figure out the offensive line situation and hope Thomas Rawls can get back within the next couple of weeks. The running game has stalled and Seattle, despite the wins and despite the spot in the standings (first), doesn’t quite have the identity they would like to have.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports’ Shutdown Corner blog said this was a quality prime-time game for the NFL:

“Well, nobody should be complaining about the quality of that prime-time NFL game. In perhaps the best game of the NFL season to date, the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills battled until the last minute, and the Seahawks finally got the stop they needed. … The theme of this season has been the poor quality of play in prime-time games, and the effect that has had on television ratings, but Monday night’s game was fantastic.”

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly wrote that the officiating controversy shouldn’t overshadow Graham’s performance:

“It’s unfortunate, then that the Sherman controversies, which represent so much of what’s wrong with the NFL, overshadowed the most irrefutable, this-is-why-we-love-sports development to come out of that secretly awesome game: Jimmy Graham’s production following his return from a patellar tendon tear — an injury formerly known to be a de facto death sentence for the career of a professional athlete. Graham has returned to elite status, and it’s one of the most phenomenal things that has happened in the NFL this season.”

Jerry Sullivan of The Buffalo News pinned the blame on the Bills’ loss not on the refs but on their secondary:

“The NFL has a big ratings problem, and critics point to the lack of entertaining games on prime-time TV. Well, I have a solution: The league should make the Bills a fixture on their night-time schedule. How could anyone complain about boring football if the Bills were a regular nightly feature? Their pass defense is a perfect antidote for dull games. They turn every night game into a shootout, every quarterback into a superstar.”