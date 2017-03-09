How much can free-agent addition Luke Joeckel help the Seahawks' offensive line?

Luke Joeckel is not the answer for the Seahawks’ issues along the offensive line. But he is, at least, an option.

Joeckel is a familiar name with an impressive pedigree — the Jaguars drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2013. But he lost the starting left tackle job before last season, moved to guard and then suffered a season-ending knee injury. Even before that happened, the Jaguars declined to pick up his fifth-year option, allowing him to become a free agent this offseason.

The Seahawks signed Joeckel to a one-year deal, and reports indicated that he could earn up to $8 million (although it’s likely the deal is heavy on incentives).

So what to make of the signing?

Joeckel should compete for a starting spot at tackle, and because he can play both guard and tackle, he gives the Seahawks versatility. It was always highly unlikely the Seahawks were going to be in the mix for high-priced free-agent linemen (It was a highly competitive and slim-pickings market for offensive linemen). It just didn’t make a lot of sense for the Seahawks from a salary cap perspective. In that case, the alternatives are players like Joeckel, who had starting experience but who also had obvious concerns, whether those be health, declining performance or both.

If nothing else, Joeckel provides the Seahawks with experience, which is something they were looking to add. At the NFL combine, general manager John Schneider admitted the Seahawks’ offensive line was too young last season. Joeckel has 39 career starts over four seasons.

But this isn’t a home-run, save-the-day signing for an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked last in the league (“The success Seattle has experienced this season,” PFF wrote, “is entirely in spite of its offensive line”).

It’s more in line with what the Seahawks did last offseason, when they added cost-effective veterans J’Marcus Webb and Bradley Sowell. Webb was a disaster and was released mid-season; Sowell was a cheap veteran who started nine games.

The Seahawks will likely shop for more veteran (and cost-effective) linemen to increase their options and the competition. That’s the first-blush takeaway from the Joeckel signing: He is an option more than an answer.