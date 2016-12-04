That for all the endless hours of preparation that are put into every game, it’s never possible to account for every eventuality on game day, and hence any game could end up going about a million different directions.

Accompanying the rest of our Seahawks coverage in the Sunday paper each week are predictions from myself and a few others who regularly cover the team.

When we miss, we inevitably hear about it from a few readers, some of whom wonder how we could not know how the game might unfold since we are around the team every day.

Which is why I was sort of heartened to hear a comment from Pete Carroll on Monday during his weekly coach’s show on ESPN 710 Radio.

Noting that he saw nothing to indicate the sordid game that developed Sunday at Tampa Bay, a 14-5 defeat surprising for its relative uncompetitiveness from a Seahawks standpoint, Carroll chuckled and said, “I’ve been doing this 40 years and I don’t have a frickin’ idea what is going to happen.’’

So if Carroll doesn’t have a clue how things might unfold each Sunday, what chance do the rest of us have?

This is hardly a new sentiment. It’s one I’ve heard from almost every coach I’ve ever covered — that for all the endless hours of preparation that are put into every game, it’s never possible to account for every eventuality on game day, and hence any game could end up going about a million different directions.

I remember former Washington coach Jim Lambright once giving an especially vivid example. In 1996, the Huskies got simply drilled at Notre Dame, 54-20. Lambright recalled that the following week most players had a starkly quieter tenor in practice. Did that mean they were more focused? Or were they letting the defeat linger? On a team of roughly 100 players, any and every emotion was possible.

The following Saturday, the Huskies played UCLA at home, and Lambright recalled walking among the players during pregame stretching, trying to get a feel for their psyche. As kickoff neared, he was still uncertain.

Soon, he got his answer, the Huskies putting the same kind of drilling on UCLA as they had gotten the week before, a 41-21 rout of the Bruins that kicked off a six-game winning streak (although maybe all that really mattered is UW on that day decided to give the ball almost every down to Corey Dillon, who tied a conference record with five touchdowns).

Still, Carroll is known as a master motivator. If anyone could read his team, wouldn’t he?

Win Forever and All In might seem hokey to some. But his track record shows he knows what he’s doing.

One key to that, he recently revealed, is to never treat any one game as bigger than another.

That might seem boring to those of us on the outside, but Carroll says it’s the only way that works. He recalled his philosophy on that changing forever during his first year at USC in 2001 when he rolled out every motivational trick he could think of before the Trojans’ visit to Notre Dame.

“We did it all,’’ he said. “We talked about all of the buildup and the history, and we brought guys back to talk to the players who went to the Grotto (the famous place of prayer on campus). We walked the campus, we did it all. Then we got our butt kicked (losing 27-16). It was such a misemphasis of focus. I have never been the same since.’’

But treating each game the same can never mean getting the same performance each week, hard as everyone might try.

Carroll, who turned 65 in September, once figured that at some point he’d be able to get an accurate read on how his team might play each Sunday. But by now, he’s given up.

“It’s been somewhat frustrating because you’d like to think that we should know better,” he said.

That’s especially true at the NFL level, where the players are older and playing for paychecks every week. Win one for the Gipper doesn’t really matter when jobs are always on the line.

Carroll said at USC he could occasionally read signals during the week.

“Sometimes there’s been some indicators in the past, when you know that you’re in trouble,’’ he said. “We had some trouble a few years back at USC and I knew we were in deep trouble in the game during the week. Guys didn’t want to play the game, they just wanted the rankings to be given to us. We messed up a couple opportunities like that. But here our guys are so consistent about the process and all that it’s hard to tell. … You have to go start playing and see what happens.’’

As do we all.