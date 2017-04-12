Cal QB Davis Webb reportedly made a pre-draft visit to the Seahawks Wednesday, one of 30 the team can hold before the April 27-29 draft.

We are now in the stage of the run-up to the NFL Draft where teams are hosting players for visits at their home facilities.

Teams are allowed 30 such visits, which means 30 prospective draftees will be making their way to the VMAC over the next few weeks . During the visits, teams cannot conduct on-field drills. But teams can conduct physicals and administer written tests and interviews.

Asked last year about the pre-draft visits and why they are important, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said: “A, the physical. B is sports science and C is the psychology of it.’’

That teams can have 30 visits and far fewer draft picks — Seattle hast just seven at the moment — means that teams will obviously have far ore players in for visits than will end up on their roster.

But it’s fun to track the visits nonetheless, and one good source is WalterFootball.com (it’s worth noting that teams don’t have to report pre-draft visits and these are typically compiled from a number of different sources. Often, agents of players leak the news of visits.

WalterFootball.com so far lists Seattle with seven visits (and one caveat to the visits rule is that players from colleges within a 50-mile radius of team headquarters don’t count against a given club’s 30-player limit.)

DE Jonathan Calvin, Mississippi State

RB Dalton Crossan, New Hampshire

CB Shaquil Griffen, University of Central Florida

Safety David Jones, Richmond

Safety Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut

DT Josh Tupou, Colorado

WR Deangelo Yancey, Purdue

It was also by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Cal QB Davis Webb will be in for an official visit on Wednesday.

That raised some eyebrows since some think Webb could sneak into the first couple rounds and Seattle would seem to need to devote those kinds of resources to a backup quarterback.

But Webb could also become a middle-round guy — which might make more sense for where Seattle might want to pursue a QB.

And he also has some connections that might have compelled a visit — his agent is Doug Hendrickson, who also represents Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett, and Webb is being mentored through the draft process by former Seahawk QB and longtime assistant Jim Zorn (I detailed the Webb-Zorn relationship in this story from the NFL Combine).

Seattle could have any number of reasons for wanting to meet with Webb — mostly as a possible draftee but maybe also just to compile info for roand the road — and the process can be a good one for players, as well, to learn as much as they can about a number of different teams.

It’s also worth remembering that teams have already met with many/most players at various all-star games, the Combine and on-campus pro days. And when looking at the list of players, it is also worth remembering that teams are not only evaluating players for the draft but also as potential undrafted free agents — and also simply to compile as much information as they can on every player that will soon be available (Seahawks coaches often refer to knowledge gained in the pre-draft evaluation when signing players years later).

How much are the pre-draft visits just part of the big picture?

Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report once found, of the 495 recorded pre-draft visits in 2013, only 33 players were eventually selected by a team that brought them in.