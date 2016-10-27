Will the Seahawks play the No. 1 ranked team when they travel to Boston to play the Patriots on Nov. 13? Maybe so. New England took over the top spot this week.

The Seahawks’ game against the Patriots on Nov. 13 was always going to be one of the most anticipated game’s of the NFL season. But that match up is building momentum with each week.

Tom Brady is back for the Patriots, and New England is 3-0 in his return, and the Patriots have one of the top defenses in the league. That’s why they’ve moved into the No. 1 spot in this week’s power rankings.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have a ferocious defense currently tied for the lead in fewest points allowed this season and held steady at No. 3 this week after a tie in Arizona (As far as ties go, that was a better tie for the Seahawks than it was for the Cardinals).

Here’s how the rest of the rankings look: