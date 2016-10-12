The Vikings have the NFL's top defense and are the only undefeated team left in the league. Can they keep this up?

Beginning this week against the Atlanta Falcons, the Seahawks’ defense will get its best tests of the season over the next five weeks.

What made the 2013 defense so good was how that group played against top quarterbacks and offenses, and now this year’s defense starts that gauntlet with Matt Ryan on Sunday followed by Carson Palmer, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. We’ll find out just how good this year’s defense is, but at the moment, the Seahawks are still chasing the Vikings, who lead the NFL in fewest points allowed.

