Go figure: The top five defenses in the NFL this season are also the top five teams in the power rankings this week.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has always believed the adage that defense wins championships, and this week’s power rankings offer a pretty compelling defense, albeit four games into a season.

The top five defenses in the NFL (based off fewest points per game allowed): Philadelphia, Minnesota, Seattle, New England, Denver.

The top five teams in this week’s power rankings: Denver, New England, Minnesota, Seattle and Philadelphia.

It will be interesting to see if that trend continues all season, but here’s how teams stack up a quarter of the way through the season: