After beating the 49ers in a blowout, the Seahawks moved up four spots in this week's NFL power rankings.

The Eagles are off to a surprising 3-0 start, and much of the hype and attention has rightly centered on rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.

It didn’t look like Wentz was going to start this season until Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injury forced Minnesota to make a trade for Sam Bradford. That opened the door for Wentz, who has completed 65 percent of his passes and thrown five touchdowns. He still hasn’t been picked off.

But just as impressing: The Eagles’ defense leads the NFL with the fewest points allowed (27) through three games. They are the only defense ahead of the Seahawks.

So are Wentz and the defense for real? Hard to argue with Philadelphia at this point as the Eagles made the biggest jump in this week’s power rankings.