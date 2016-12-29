After losing to the Cardinals last week, the Seahawks fell to No. 9 in this week's power rankings. It's their lowest spot in the rankings all season.

It was just a few weeks ago that the Seahawks were the most feared team heading down the stretch of the season. But the Seahawks have lost three of their last seven games, and the offense is inconsistent, and the defense misses safety Earl Thomas.

The Seahawks haven’t rallied in the second half of the season like they normally do, and that drop off extended to the power rankings this week. Here’s how the rest of the Week 17 rankings shake up: