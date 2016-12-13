New England quarterback Tom Brady could be the MVP this season, and the Patriots are once again the No. 1 team in the NFL.

This has been a crazy year in the NFL, and it seems especially difficult to figure out which teams are good this season. But here’s what we do know: Tom Brady and the Patriots are really good.

Brady is a legitimate MVP candidate this season despite missing the first four games of the season, and the Patriots look like the best team in the AFC once again. They’ve moved up in the power rankings to reclaim the No. 1 spot.

Here’s how the rankings shake out behind New England: