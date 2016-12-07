The Seahawks are currently in position to be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but they have to hold off the Lions, among other teams, down the stretch.

The Seahawks can clinch the NFC West title this week, and they’re also in good position to claim the second seed in the NFC. But there’s one team that is, surprisingly, lurking behind them: the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are 8-4 and have won four straight games, even though it feels like they’ve trailed in every fourth quarter this season. They’re one of the teams the Seahawks will have to fend off down the stretch.

Here are the power rankings for week 14: