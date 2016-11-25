The Seahawks, the Cowboys, the Patriots and the Raiders are all led by legitimate MVP candidates. Those four teams also top this week's power rankings.

No surprise but the teams at the top of this week’s power rankings are also team’s featuring MVP candidates: No. 1 Dallas and quarterback Dak Prescott (and maybe running back Ezekiel Elliott), No. 2 Seattle and quarterback Russell Wilson, No. 3 New England and quarterback Tom Brady and No. 4 Oakland and quarterback Derek Carr.

Quarterbacks have won eight of the last nine MVP awards, and it looks like that’s going to be the case again this season. Even more proof that teams just don’t win much in this league without a special quarterback (Although Denver is ranked fifth and is starting Trevor Siemian).

Here’s how the rest of the power rankings look: