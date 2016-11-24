This week's opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is ranked as high as No. 13 by SI.com and as low as No. 26 by Pro Football Focus.

The Seahawks continued their second-half momentum Sunday with a 26-15 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, and the national media members in our weekly survey of NFL power rankings remain impressed.

Like last week, Seattle (7-2-1) was ranked No. 2 by nearly everyone in our survey. Sunday’s performances by quarterback Russell Wilson and running back C.J. Prosise caught the attention of several national media members, although some also showed concern after Prosise suffered a serious shoulder injury.

Up next for the Seahawks: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5), who are coming off a 19-17 upset of Kansas City. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is at 1:05 p.m., and Fox Sports (Ch. 13) has the telecast. The Seahawks are favored by 5 1/2 points.

The Buccaneers are ranked as high as No. 13 by SI.com and as low as No. 26 by Pro Football Focus.

Here’s our roundup of Week 12 NFL power rankings:

SI.COM (Chris Burke)

Seahawks rank: 2 (2 last week).

Seahawks comment: The Seahawks rushed for 150 or more yards in six games last season. They did it nine times in 2014, when the Marshawn Lynch–Russell Wilson combo was washing down Skittles with Recovery Water. Sunday marked the first time they have hit that mark in ’16, thanks to C.J. Prosise’s early 72-yard touchdown in a win over Philadelphia.

Buccaneers rank: 13 (19).

Buccaneers comment: Jameis Winston tossed his 20th touchdown pass of the season during Sunday’s impressive road win in Kansas City, putting him just two back of his rookie-year total. With the Bucs now just a game back in the division, we’re about to find out if Winston still has it in him to rise to the moment, as he often did at Florida State.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, Seattle; 3, New England; 4, Oakland; 5, Denver.

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

Seahawks rank: 4 (offense ranked 16th, defense 6th).

Buccaneers rank: 26 (offense 19, defense 27).

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Oakland; 4, Seattle; 5, Atlanta.

MMQB’S FINE 15 (Jenny Vrentas)

Seahawks rank: 2 (2).

Seahawks comment: You know things are going well when the No. 1 receiver can flip off the offensive coordinator while breaking the huddle, and it’s hilarious instead of troubling.

Buccaneers rank: 17 (unranked).

Buccaneers comment: None.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, Seattle; 3, New England; 4, Oakland; 5, Denver.

ESPN.COM

Seahawks rank: 2 (2).

Seahawks comment: The Seahawks rushed for a season-high 152 yards Sunday after averaging less than half that (77.7 per game) entering the week, despite the dearth of healthy running backs. With an injured C.J. Prosise out for an extended period of time, Thomas Rawls likely reclaims the starting running back job this week in Tampa.

Buccaneers rank: 22 (25).

Buccaneers comment: The Buccaneers have won road games at Atlanta, Carolina and Kansas City this season but are just 1-4 at home in Raymond James Stadium. Thanks to the road victories, Tampa Bay sits at 5-5 overall heading into its Week 12 game against Seattle.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, Seattle; 3, New England; 4, Oakland; 5, Denver.

YAHOO! SPORTS (Frank Schwab)

Seahawks rank: 3 (3).

Seahawks comment: The Seahawks are starting to roll and have been surging without Michael Bennett, one of the best defensive linemen in football. Bennett should be returning soon, which makes Seattle even scarier (though the running back situation is concerning, considering now it’s all pinned on Thomas Rawls staying healthy).

Buccaneers rank: 20 (26).

Buccaneers comment: I’m not saying Doug Martin is playing that well after injury, but he seems to make a difference. Tampa Bay is 3-0 in games that Martin started and finished this year, including road wins at Atlanta and Kansas City.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Seattle; 4, Oakland; 5, Denver.

USA TODAY

Seahawks rank: 2 (2).

Seahawks comment: Is Russell Wilson all the way back? If they’re releasing him into pass patterns, and he’s Doug Baldwin’s primary read, he must be just fine.

Buccaneers rank: 23 (26).

Buccaneers comment: No idea what to make of this seemingly average (at best?) team. But statement win at K.C. amazingly leaves them one game back in NFC South.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, Seattle; 3, New England; 4, Atlanta; 5, Oakland.

NFL.COM (Elliot Harrison)

Seahawks rank: 2 (2).

Seahawks comment: Seattle is playing as well as any team in the NFL right now. At center stage for Pete Carroll’s group on Sunday … surprise, surprise, it was the defense, which grounded the Eagles’ air game. Carson Wentz dropped back 47 times, yet Philly had a paltry 195 net yards passing to show for it. Meanwhile, Seattle’s passing game was clicking, as Doug Baldwin produced for the second week in a row with 104 yards on just four catches. The only bummer? C.J. Prosise might be out the rest of the season, according to (Pete) Carroll. Scapula injury right when the rookie was really making his mark (see: 234 total yards over the past two weeks). Ouch. At least Thomas Rawls is back in the fold, looking like the bowling ball we came to love last year.

Buccaneers rank: 23 (26).

Buccaneers comment: Tampa has pulled down two straight — first, against a Bears team coming off a bye, then against a Chiefs team coming off an emotional win. Bear in mind, Kansas City had won 17 of its last 19 regular-season games before losing to the Bucs, 19-17 in Arrowhead. Jameis Winston once again played within himself, posting his third straight strong start. His passer ratings over the last three games are as follows: 110.3, 107.1 and 97.3. That’s sterling work.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, Seattle; 3, New England; 4, Oakland; 5, New York Giants.

CBS SPORTS (Pete Prisco)

Seahawks rank: 5 (6).

Seahawks comment: They are getting into playoff form. Isn’t that what they do at this time of the year?

Buccaneers rank: 16 (26).

Buccaneers comment: At 5-5, they have surprised a lot of doubters. They are only a game out of first place, but here comes Seattle this week.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Oakland; 4, Denver; 5, Seattle.

FOX SPORTS (Cameron DaSilva)

Seahawks rank: 2 (2.)

Seahawks comment: The Seahawks proved to be a substantially better team than the Eagles on Sunday despite suffering a handful of injuries to Earl Thomas, Deshawn Shead and C.J. Prosise. Russell Wilson appears to be fully healthy (he caught a touchdown pass), and the combination of Jimmy Graham and Doug Baldwin brings a good variety of weapons to the offense. They’re only chasing the Cowboys in the NFC.

Buccaneers rank: 23 (28).

Buccaneers comment: Jameis Winston led the Bucs to a win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead in quite possibly the biggest upset of the season. Few people expected that to happen, but Winston’s stellar play made it possible. He’s now thrown 12 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his past six games and has the Buccaneers looking like a decent team.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, Seattle; 3, New England; 4, Oakland; 5, Denver.

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Seahawks rank: 3 (3).

Seahawks comment: From pretending to poop a football to giving his sideline the middle finger, Doug Baldwin is only a mimed urination away from completing the trifecta.

Buccaneers rank: 20 (23).

Buccaneers comment: If this team could play at home like it plays on the road, it would be running away with the division.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, Oakland; 3, Seattle; 4, New England; 5, New York Giants.

BLEACHER REPORT

Seahawks rank: 4 (2).

Seahawks comment: None.

Buccaneers rank: 19 (25).

Buccaneers comment: None.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Oakland; 4, Seattle; 5, Kansas City.

SB NATION

Seahawks rank: 2 (2).

Seahawks comment: Sandwiched between the Cowboys and Giants (among the NFC teams) are the perpetually scary Seahawks. Seattle has won three straight games, dispatching quality opponents Buffalo, New England, and Philadelphia in the process. Russell Wilson looks to be back to 100 percent after an early-season leg injury. … So while the Cowboys are on top, the NFC has the horses to chase them down if they stumble.

Buccaneers rank: 18 (22).

Buccaneers comment: None.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, Seattle; 3, New England; 4, Oakland; 5, New York Giants.