The Patriots, the Cowboys, the Seahawks: all good. The Browns and 49ers: both bad. But so many teams in the NFL are indistinguishable from each other.

At this point in the season, we know a few things. The Patriots have been predictably really good. The Cowboys have been surprisingly really good. The Chiefs, the Raiders, the Seahawks, the Falcons, the Broncos have all looked dangerous and capable.

And then…well, and then we don’t really know. The NFL has always been concerned with parity, and beyond a handful of teams at the top and bottom, the league is a jumbled mess of mediocrity. Good luck trying to sort that out, right?

Well, here’s our best effort: