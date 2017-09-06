How will the rest of the league shake out, and will the Seahawks live up to their high ranking? We'll find out soon.

As another NFL season kicks off Thursday it’s also time to reveal the first of what will be weekly power rankings of each team. No.1 seems easy. So does No. 32. But how will the rest of the league shake out, and will the Seahawks live up to their high ranking? We’ll find out soon.

Here’s a look at our NFL power rankings on the precipice of a new season: